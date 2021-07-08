Former Atlanta Reporter to Join NBC News

After a lot of discussion over Maria Taylor’s future at ESPN following reports of them offering her much less than they did in 2020, talk around Rachel Nichols’ comments about Taylor being promoted into the NBA Countdown Finals role Nichols had previously been announced in and the internal strife Nichols’ comments led to at ESPN, and reporting on Taylor being at “the half-yard line” on signing a deal with NBC, Taylor has now officially moved on. She previously signed an agreement to stay with ESPN through the end of the NBA Finals, despite that being past her contract’s expiration if the series went seven games. But with those Finals wrapping up Tuesday with the Milwaukee Bucks’ Game 6 win, ESPN and Taylor “jointly announced” their parting of ways Wednesday: