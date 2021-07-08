Former Atlanta Reporter to Join NBC News
Former WAGA reporter Emilie Ikeda is joining NBC News as a correspondent. The move was announced by David Verdi, executive vp of global newsgathering. Ikeda announced her departure from Fox-owned WAGA in Atlanta in March. She had worked there since 2019. Before that, she was a part of Fox’s Multimedia Reporters Training Program, where she wrote, shot, conducted interviews and edited packages for Fox News Channel and Fox affiliates nationwide.www.adweek.com
