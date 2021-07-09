Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buncombe County, NC

Special Weather Statement issued for Buncombe, Haywood, Madison, Northern Jackson, Swain by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 09:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 12:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Gusty winds can blow down trees that are dead, or that have weakened root systems. Outdoor furniture and similar items can be tossed around if not anchored. Seek shelter indoors. Torrential rainfall may flood areas with poor drainage, such as ditches and underpasses. Avoid these areas and do not cross flooded roads. Water levels of small streams may also rise rapidly. Seek higher ground if threatened by flood waters. Target Area: Buncombe; Haywood; Madison; Northern Jackson; Swain STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT NORTHERN JACKSON...SOUTHERN MADISON...EAST CENTRAL SWAIN...HAYWOOD AND BUNCOMBE COUNTIES UNTIL 1215 PM EDT At 1128 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles west of Marshall to 13 miles northwest of Waynesville to 4 miles north of Sylva, and moving southeast at 25 mph. Locations to be impacted include Downtown Asheville, Waynesville, Marshall, Sylva, East Asheville, West Asheville, North Asheville, Woodfin, Canton and Lake Junaluska. Wind gusts up to 40 mph and very heavy rainfall rates up to 2 inches per hour will be possible in these areas.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Haywood County, NC
County
Madison County, NC
City
Canton, NC
City
Waynesville, NC
County
Jackson County, NC
City
Marshall, NC
City
Lake Junaluska, NC
County
Buncombe County, NC
City
Sylva, NC
County
Swain County, NC
City
Madison, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Doppler
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

'It's terrifying': Merkel shaken as flood deaths rise to 188 in Europe

BERCHTESGADEN/BISCHOFSWIESEN, Germany, July 18 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel described the flooding that has devastated parts of Europe as "terrifying" on Sunday after the death toll across the region rose to 188 and a district of Bavaria was battered by the extreme weather. Merkel promised swift financial aid after...
Texas StatePosted by
Fox News

Harris visits Walter Reed for 'routine' doctor appointment days after meeting with infected Texas Democrats

Vice President Kamala Harris is going for what a White House official told Fox News is a "routine doctor's appointment" at Walter Reed Medical Center on Sunday. The visit to the Bethesda, Maryland, hospital comes after she met with Texas Democratic lawmakers on Tuesday. Three of the Democrats had tested positive for coronavirus, with one testing positive Friday night and two others Saturday morning.
GolfPosted by
CNN

Collin Morikawa makes history with Open win after dramatic final round

(CNN) — Collin Morikawa won the Open golf tournament on Sunday, finishing two shots ahead of Jordan Spieth. The 24-year-old came into the final day of the major a shot behind Louis Oosthuizen, but a run of three straight birdies on the back nine helped propel the American past the South African, who had topped the leaderboard over the tournament's previous three days.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
NBC News

Now it's Jeff Bezos' turn to make history with flight into space

Just over a week after Richard Branson flew to the edge of space, fellow billionaire Jeff Bezos is set for a similarly high-stakes trip aboard his own rocket. Bezos will attempt to fly to space on Tuesday, July 20, launching aboard a rocket and capsule developed by Blue Origin, the Amazon founder's private space company. It will be the first crewed launch for Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket, and if successful, Bezos will make history for taking part in the first unpiloted suborbital flight with a civilian crew.

Comments / 0

Community Policy