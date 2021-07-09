Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fairfield County, CT

Flash Flood Warning issued for Fairfield, Middlesex, New Haven, New London by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 11:40:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 13:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Fairfield; Middlesex; New Haven; New London The National Weather Service in Upton has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Southern Fairfield County in southern Connecticut Middlesex County in southern Connecticut New Haven County in southern Connecticut Western New London County in southern Connecticut * Until 115 PM EDT. * At 1140 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated moderate to heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen with locally higher amounts. The expected rainfall rate is 0.5 to 1 inch in 1 hour in the remaining rainfall. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 to 1.5 inches are possible in the warned area. This additional rainfall will exacerbate any existing residual flooding. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Bridgeport, New Haven, Stamford, Waterbury, Norwalk, Meriden, Milford, Middletown, Wallingford, Norwich, Shelton, Naugatuck, New London, Guilford, Southbury, New Canaan, Wolcott, Colchester, Clinton and East Hampton. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...0.5-1 INCH IN 1 HOUR

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Haven County, CT
City
Wallingford, CT
City
Milford, CT
City
Southbury, CT
City
Naugatuck, CT
City
Bridgeport, CT
City
New Canaan, CT
City
Wolcott, CT
City
East Hampton, CT
County
New London County, CT
City
Waterbury, CT
City
Middletown, CT
County
Middlesex County, CT
City
Fairfield, CT
City
New Haven, CT
City
Norwalk, CT
County
Fairfield County, CT
City
Meriden, CT
State
Connecticut State
City
New London, CT
City
Guilford, CT
City
Colchester, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Warning#Urban Areas#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather#Doppler
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

'It's terrifying': Merkel shaken as flood deaths rise to 188 in Europe

BERCHTESGADEN/BISCHOFSWIESEN, Germany, July 18 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel described the flooding that has devastated parts of Europe as "terrifying" on Sunday after the death toll across the region rose to 188 and a district of Bavaria was battered by the extreme weather. Merkel promised swift financial aid after...
Los Angeles County, CAPosted by
The Hill

LA County supervisor defends reimposing mask mandate: 'It's not punishment, it's prevention'

Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis said in an interview on Sunday that a reimposed mask mandate in indoor public spaces is “not punishment,” but “prevention.”. “We still have 4 million people out of 10 million that haven't been vaccinated. And many of them are young people," Solis, a former House lawmaker from California and Labor secretary in the Obama administration, said on ABC’s “This Week.”
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Reuters journalist killed covering clash between Afghan forces, Taliban

SPIN BOLDAK, Afghanistan, July 16 (Reuters) - Reuters journalist Danish Siddiqui was killed on Friday while covering a clash between Afghan security forces and Taliban fighters near a border crossing with Pakistan, an Afghan commander said. Afghan special forces had been fighting to retake the main market area of Spin...

Comments / 0

Community Policy