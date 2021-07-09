Flash Flood Warning issued for Fairfield, Middlesex, New Haven, New London by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 11:40:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 13:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Fairfield; Middlesex; New Haven; New London The National Weather Service in Upton has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Southern Fairfield County in southern Connecticut Middlesex County in southern Connecticut New Haven County in southern Connecticut Western New London County in southern Connecticut * Until 115 PM EDT. * At 1140 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated moderate to heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen with locally higher amounts. The expected rainfall rate is 0.5 to 1 inch in 1 hour in the remaining rainfall. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 to 1.5 inches are possible in the warned area. This additional rainfall will exacerbate any existing residual flooding. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Bridgeport, New Haven, Stamford, Waterbury, Norwalk, Meriden, Milford, Middletown, Wallingford, Norwich, Shelton, Naugatuck, New London, Guilford, Southbury, New Canaan, Wolcott, Colchester, Clinton and East Hampton. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...0.5-1 INCH IN 1 HOUR