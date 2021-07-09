Special Weather Statement issued for Livingston, Ontario by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 11:07:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 12:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Livingston; Ontario A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT CENTRAL LIVINGSTON AND NORTHWESTERN ONTARIO COUNTIES At 1138 AM EDT, a thunderstorm was located near Geneseo, moving east at 15 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph are possible with this storm, along with torrential downpours. Locations impacted include Geneseo, Avon, Mount Morris, Honeoye Falls, Conesus, Lima, Honeoye, Hemlock, West Bloomfield, Canadice, Livonia, and Lakeville. This includes Interstate 390 between exits 7 and 10. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.