Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Livingston County, NY

Special Weather Statement issued for Livingston, Ontario by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 11:07:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 12:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Livingston; Ontario A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT CENTRAL LIVINGSTON AND NORTHWESTERN ONTARIO COUNTIES At 1138 AM EDT, a thunderstorm was located near Geneseo, moving east at 15 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph are possible with this storm, along with torrential downpours. Locations impacted include Geneseo, Avon, Mount Morris, Honeoye Falls, Conesus, Lima, Honeoye, Hemlock, West Bloomfield, Canadice, Livonia, and Lakeville. This includes Interstate 390 between exits 7 and 10. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Livingston County, NY
City
Mount Morris, NY
City
Lima, NY
City
Ontario, NY
City
Geneseo, NY
City
Livonia, NY
City
Honeoye Falls, NY
City
Conesus, NY
County
Ontario County, NY
City
Hemlock, NY
City
West Bloomfield, NY
City
Lakeville, NY
City
Livingston, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Northwestern Ontario#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

'It's terrifying': Merkel shaken as flood deaths rise to 188 in Europe

BERCHTESGADEN/BISCHOFSWIESEN, Germany, July 18 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel described the flooding that has devastated parts of Europe as "terrifying" on Sunday after the death toll across the region rose to 188 and a district of Bavaria was battered by the extreme weather. Merkel promised swift financial aid after...
Los Angeles County, CAPosted by
The Hill

LA County supervisor defends reimposing mask mandate: 'It's not punishment, it's prevention'

Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis said in an interview on Sunday that a reimposed mask mandate in indoor public spaces is “not punishment,” but “prevention.”. “We still have 4 million people out of 10 million that haven't been vaccinated. And many of them are young people," Solis, a former House lawmaker from California and Labor secretary in the Obama administration, said on ABC’s “This Week.”
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Reuters journalist killed covering clash between Afghan forces, Taliban

SPIN BOLDAK, Afghanistan, July 16 (Reuters) - Reuters journalist Danish Siddiqui was killed on Friday while covering a clash between Afghan security forces and Taliban fighters near a border crossing with Pakistan, an Afghan commander said. Afghan special forces had been fighting to retake the main market area of Spin...

Comments / 0

Community Policy