Special Weather Statement issued for Northeast Suffolk, Southeast Suffolk by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 03:44:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 13:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northeast Suffolk; Southeast Suffolk 50 to 65 mph Wind Gusts Possible for Eastern Long Island and southeastern Connecticut through 130pm. At 1133 AM EDT, radar inidcated an area of 50 to 65 mph winds along a line extending south from near New Haven, across Long Island Sound to Baiting Hollow to Shinnecock Inlet. Wind gusts of 50 to 65 mph are possible along the immediate coast, particularly the north fork of Long Island. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Locations impacted include New Haven, Wallingford, Norwich, Riverhead, Shirley, New London, Guilford, Southold, Manorville, Clinton, Groton, Old Saybrook, Wading River, Center Moriches and Mattituck.