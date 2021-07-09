Cancel
Economy

UBS Broker Wins Expungement of 6 Puerto Rico Bonds Disputes, but 19 Remain on Record

By Jake Martin
advisorhub.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 19-year UBS Financial Services veteran has cleared the path to expunge from his record six client disputes over sales of closed-end Puerto Rico bond funds that collapsed in 2013 as the U.S. territory headed toward the equivalent of municipal bankruptcy. The San Juan, Puerto Rico-based broker, Xavier A. Aguayo,...

