Real Estate

Calspan CEO buys Lincoln Parkway house for $1.956 million

By James Fink
Buffalo Business First
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Business First once again will recognize the area's top residential real estate agents and teams. Who’s Who in Residential Real Estate will contain profiles and photos of the top Western New York agents, based upon their numbers in 2020.

Buffalo, NY
The Buffalo Business First provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

