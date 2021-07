El Paso Animal Services wants to help get as many animals as possible into their forever home during their Empty The Shelter event. During the pandemic, the El Paso Animal Services shelter saw an increase in people fostering and adopting animals to keep them company during isolation. Sadly, now that many people are heading back to work and resuming their social activities, shelters are seeing more animals being dropped off or being found as strays. These animals were there to help people during their time of need and now it's our time to be there for them.