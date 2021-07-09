What We Learned from The Succession Season 3 Trailer
There's a good reason that some folks never work with family, and Succession kind of puts the truth to that sentiment as to why it should never happen. Granted, some families work fairly well together, but the Roy family has proven as of season 2 that they cannot, and in season 3 that theory will be strengthened as Kendall and his father Logan get set to start a war that will have long-reaching effects on their family and possibly on those they work with as Kendall's betrayal in season 2, outing the type of cover-ups that can get a business in seriously hot water, has gained the increased ire of his father. His attempts to get his siblings to side with him might be the saving grace he needs, but it's not a guaranteed thing either. In fact, it might be a non-starter seeing as how his siblings aren't exactly the kindest people in the world either. When raised by, or even around, a man like Logan though, it's not hard to see how many kids wouldn't have a huge chance to become kind and generous when the grasp for power is all they come to know.
