What We Learned from The Succession Season 3 Trailer

Soon enough the white wolf is going to step back into the picture, and this time he’ll have Cirilla with him finally, on a quest to discover the truth of her power and to train at Kaer Morhen, the home of the Witchers. Now if fans even bother to say they’re not excited then they’re flat out lying since this is what they’ve been waiting for since The Witcher first came out on Netflix, and thanks to the dismal year that 2020 turned out to be there were so many delays that many people felt certain that we’d never get to see the series return. But there was little to no doubt that the interest was still high enough that The Witcher would come back one way or another, since trying to tell a legion of fans that this show had suddenly been canceled would have been met with the kind of backlash that many people might not believe is possible. Now that he and Cirilla have joined up it’s time to see what she can do and what else he can do in order to strike out and make their place in the world.