TV Series

What We Learned from The Succession Season 3 Trailer

TVOvermind
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s a good reason that some folks never work with family, and Succession kind of puts the truth to that sentiment as to why it should never happen. Granted, some families work fairly well together, but the Roy family has proven as of season 2 that they cannot, and in season 3 that theory will be strengthened as Kendall and his father Logan get set to start a war that will have long-reaching effects on their family and possibly on those they work with as Kendall’s betrayal in season 2, outing the type of cover-ups that can get a business in seriously hot water, has gained the increased ire of his father. His attempts to get his siblings to side with him might be the saving grace he needs, but it’s not a guaranteed thing either. In fact, it might be a non-starter seeing as how his siblings aren’t exactly the kindest people in the world either. When raised by, or even around, a man like Logan though, it’s not hard to see how many kids wouldn’t have a huge chance to become kind and generous when the grasp for power is all they come to know.

www.tvovermind.com

TV Series
Entertainment
TV & Videos
TV SeriesTVOvermind

Succession Season 3 : The Comeback of All Comebacks

The wise thing to do when a rare gem makes its way into the small screen is to sit back, relax, and simply bask in its brilliance. Viewers and critics might have already achieved the perfect tan after basking in the past two seasons of Succession. The show’s creators aren’t stopping anytime soon. The upcoming season three is about to fill peoples’ screens with more madness and debauchery, all coupled with an LSS-inducing theme song and solid backdrop of New York City. The highly acclaimed HBO television series is a satirical comedy-drama that revolves around the dysfunctional lives of the Roy family who owns Waystar Royco, one of the largest media conglomerates in the world. The series depicts the family members’ inner struggle for power and control of the company amidst the ongoing health issues of patriarch and founder, Logan Roy.
TV Seriesimdb.com

‘What We Do In The Shadows’ Season 3 Teaser Trailer: Vampires Return September 2

You know what could have been really lame? “What We Do In The Shadows,” the TV series spin-off of Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi’s excellent Sundance vampire mockumentary from 2014 (the film that got the latter filmmaker on the radar of people like Marvel‘s Kevin Feige). Now, film to TV is pretty common these days, but ‘Shadows’ is very particular about its brand of comedy and minor, but still important VFX.
TV SeriesTVOvermind

Check Out ‘The Witcher’ Season 2 Trailer

Soon enough the white wolf is going to step back into the picture, and this time he’ll have Cirilla with him finally, on a quest to discover the truth of her power and to train at Kaer Morhen, the home of the Witchers. Now if fans even bother to say they’re not excited then they’re flat out lying since this is what they’ve been waiting for since The Witcher first came out on Netflix, and thanks to the dismal year that 2020 turned out to be there were so many delays that many people felt certain that we’d never get to see the series return. But there was little to no doubt that the interest was still high enough that The Witcher would come back one way or another, since trying to tell a legion of fans that this show had suddenly been canceled would have been met with the kind of backlash that many people might not believe is possible. Now that he and Cirilla have joined up it’s time to see what she can do and what else he can do in order to strike out and make their place in the world.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

What Vanessa Huxtable From The Cosby Show Looks Like Today

"The Cosby Show" – following the life of Bill Cosby's Dr. Cliff Huxtable and his family – is one of the most successful sitcoms of all time. Tempestt Bledsoe was the actor who played Vanessa Huxtable, the fourth child of the Huxtable clan, and although she started modeling at a very young age, the wildly popular sitcom was her "first acting audition," as she told The Grio in 2012. Bledsoe looks back fondly on her time as a Huxtable daughter. "We were brought up on a set that is just incomparable as far as what kind of set you would want kids to be on," she told The Grio. "It was the best set in the world." The actor credits Cosby with guiding her during her youth to avoid the pitfalls of being a child star. "Between him and my mom [Willa, a retired teacher], there were no better examples," she told People in 2011. "The focus was always on having a healthy childhood."
CelebritiesTMZ.com

Nick Cannon Welcomes Seventh Child, Zen, With Alyssa Scott

Nick Cannon is on a baby roll ... he just welcomed #7 and the kid's really Zen!. Nick and GF Alyssa Scott welcomed Zen Cannon to the world nearly 2 weeks ago. The baby was born on June 23. His mom posted a pic of the newborn with the caption, "I will love you for eternity."
CelebritiesPosted by
The US Sun

Who is Biz Markie’s wife Tara?

RAPPER Biz Markie is still alive and receiving round-the-clock medical care, his rep has confirmed after false online rumours he had died. It comes after reports the 57-year-old Just A Friend hitmaker was is "in a hospice with significant brain damage" following a stroke. Who is Biz Markie's wife Tara?
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Julia Roberts mourns sad loss with heartfelt post

Julia Roberts made a rare and sad statement on Instagram on Wednesday when she posted a photo along with a message which will, no doubt, touch her fans. Just days before, the Pretty Woman actress had posted a happy beach snap with her husband, Danny Moder, to mark their 19th wedding anniversary.
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Dog the Bounty Hunter's Daughter Cecily Chapman Is Unrecognizable with Brand New Curly Hairstyle in Gorgeous Selfie

Cecily Chapman recently posted a photo of herself on social media with a new hairstyle that made her difficult to recognize, and her fans gushed over her new look. Cecily Chapman became famous for her appearances in the TV reality show "Dog the Bounty Hunter." In the series, Cecily appeared with her parents, Beth and Duane Chapman, and her siblings, Dominic, Bonnie, and Garry.

