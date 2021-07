The Harlem Globetrotters show off basketball skills at Tampa’s Amalie Arena. America’s longtime love affair with iconic Globetrotter basketball started with the Savoy Big 5 in Chicago in 1926. A bunch of talented Black ball players in the Chicago area displayed their incredible basketball skills to fans who came to watch them play ball and entertain, in a dynamic style, which the Harlem Globetrotters continue to this day. In July 2021 that same brash, upbeat, in-your-face fashion of basketball is set for Tampa Bay area basketball fans as well as spectators who do not know a double-dribble from a travel infraction.