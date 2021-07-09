Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Dan Gheesling

By Camille Moore
TVOvermind
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWidely considered one of the best Big Brother contestants in the history of the show, Dan Gheesling has become reality TV royalty. Since starting his journey in the entertainment industry more than a decade ago, he has gone on to build a massive following. His reach extends all over the world, and he’s become much more than just a reality star. A lot of things have changed since the world was introduced to Dan, but he’s always managed to change with the times. Now also known for being a gamer, Dan has found a way to ensure that his 15 minutes of fame turns into a lifetime of being in the spotlight. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Dan Gheesling.

www.tvovermind.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Gheesling
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball#Football#Reality Tv#Catholic#Preparatory School#Wizards Of The Coast
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Twitch
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV SeriesTVGuide.com

Farewell to These 12 TV Shows That Just Got Canceled

The broadcast ax has fallen, and though the dust hasn't settled yet, at least 12 shows have been canceled over the last month as major networks cleaned house to make room for new shows on their fall rosters. Among the series destined for TV's graveyard are The Moodys on Fox,...
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

How Much Is Serena Williams' Husband Worth?

Serena Williams and her husband, Alexis Ohanian, are among the most successful powerhouse couples in Hollywood. The duo ranks up there with the likes of Beyonce and Jay-Z and Kim and Kanye (before their highly-publicized split). Williams and Ohanian met in 2015 at a hotel in Rome and though it wasn't love at first sight — seeing as they had somewhat of an awkward encounter — things ended up working out famously.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

What Mariah Carey Thinks Of Nick Cannon's Many Children

Nick Cannon is certainly pursuing his dream of having many children, and as a result, a large family – but he's taken a bit of an unorthodox approach to it, having had several children with quite a few women. The actor and the "Masked Singer" host could be expecting his seventh child soon. Cannon and "Wild 'n Out" cast member and model Alyssa Scott are reportedly expecting their first child together, a boy named Zen S. Cannon, reported People. Scott confirmed as much in a since-deleted "nude maternity post" to Instagram, per People. This will be Scott's second child, and her first with Cannon, who has quite the brood of kids already.
Celebritiesbravotv.com

Porsha Williams Shared a Photo of PJ That "Makes [Her] Heart Melt"

Turns out the "it" factor is genetic. How do we know? Well, Porsha Williams recently posted a few photos of her daughter, Pilar Jhena McKinley, that prove that the little kid inherited that certain je ne sais quoi from The Real Housewives of Atlanta mom. The photos feature PJ posing...
CelebritiesTMZ.com

Nick Cannon Welcomes Seventh Child, Zen, With Alyssa Scott

Nick Cannon is on a baby roll ... he just welcomed #7 and the kid's really Zen!. Nick and GF Alyssa Scott welcomed Zen Cannon to the world nearly 2 weeks ago. The baby was born on June 23. His mom posted a pic of the newborn with the caption, "I will love you for eternity."
TV ShowsPopculture

'Dancing With the Stars': Tyra Banks Weighs in on Carrie Ann Inaba's Status for Upcoming Season

Dancing With the Stars judge Carrie Ann Inaba took a leave of absence from CBS' daytime talk show The Talk in April, leaving viewers to wonder if she will be back for the ABC dance competition in the fall. DWTS host Tyra Banks could only say she hopes Inaba will be back for Season 30 on ABC. Inaba has been a judge on the show since it launched, alongside Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli.
CelebritiesPosted by
extratv

First Pics! Erica Mena & Safaree Samuels Welcome Baby #2

Erica Mena and Safaree Samuels’ bundle of joy has arrived!. On Monday, Safaree took to Instagram to break the news that Erica gave birth to a baby boy. He wrote, “MR Straittt Jr is here!! 🙏🏾 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾,.”. While he didn’t reveal the baby’s name, Samuels did post a precious photo...
CelebritiesPosted by
The US Sun

Who is Biz Markie’s wife Tara?

RAPPER Biz Markie is still alive and receiving round-the-clock medical care, his rep has confirmed after false online rumours he had died. It comes after reports the 57-year-old Just A Friend hitmaker was is "in a hospice with significant brain damage" following a stroke. Who is Biz Markie's wife Tara?
TV SeriesPopculture

8 Shows Canceled Almost Immediately After Premiering

Most television shows are allowed to live out at least one full season before being canceled, even if executives realize early on that the show has little chance of success. For example, NBC recently canceled Debris after a low-rated first season, but at least its entire first season aired. Then there are other shows that do so horribly that networks pull them from schedules after only one or two episodes air. In one infamous case, a show was even canceled in the middle of its debut. What follows is a list of some of the most extreme and swift cancellations in TV history.
TV ShowsPosted by
Reality Tea

Kandi Burruss Denies Similarities Between Her Upcoming Restaurant Spin-Off And Vanderpump Rules

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss is one of those people who always has a million things on their plate at all times. She started off her career as a singer/songwriter but has dabbled in a little bit of everything. Including Kim Zolciak’s failed singing career. She’s got several successful businesses and a boss […] The post Kandi Burruss Denies Similarities Between Her Upcoming Restaurant Spin-Off And Vanderpump Rules appeared first on Reality Tea.
Celebritiesbravotv.com

Porsha Williams Smolders in a Skintight, High-Slit Glittering Gown

Porsha Williams is pulling out all the stops to celebrate turning 40. After kicking off the festivities earlier this month with a tropical getaway to Cabo, The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member is keeping the party going, ringing in her official birthday in a gorgeous glittering gown. On June...

Comments / 0

Community Policy