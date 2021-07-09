Widely considered one of the best Big Brother contestants in the history of the show, Dan Gheesling has become reality TV royalty. Since starting his journey in the entertainment industry more than a decade ago, he has gone on to build a massive following. His reach extends all over the world, and he’s become much more than just a reality star. A lot of things have changed since the world was introduced to Dan, but he’s always managed to change with the times. Now also known for being a gamer, Dan has found a way to ensure that his 15 minutes of fame turns into a lifetime of being in the spotlight. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Dan Gheesling.