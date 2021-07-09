Cancel
Jason Mamoa Picks a Fight With Big Pharma in Trailer For Netflix's Action Film SWEET GIRL

By Joey Paur
GeekTyrant
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix has released the first trailer for its upcoming action thriller Sweet Girl and in it, Jason Momoa faces off against Big Pharma. He finds himself fighting for his family and justice as he holds a big pharmaceutical company responsible for his wife’s death. His mission is to expose them for the greedy monsters that they are, but they don’t make it easy for him as the company sends assassins after him to kill him. As you can imagine, Momoa’s character is pissed off and he is ready to fight back.

#Big Pharma
