Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel has hit out at the new F1 sprint qualifying format being used at the British Grand Prix for the first time this weekend. A 17-lap mini race on Saturday will determine the starting grid for Sunday’s Grand Prix, with the traditional knock-out qualifying format being moved back to Friday night. The driver with the fastest lap time in Q3 on Friday will not be on pole position, as has been the case so far this season, with that honour instead going to the driver who crosses the line first in the Saturday’s sprint race....