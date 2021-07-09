Cancel
Square is building a hardware wallet for Bitcoin

Editor's take: Square, the American financial services company led by Jack Dorsey, is going to build a hardware wallet for Bitcoin. Based on the language used and the message communicated, however, it sounds as if the project is in its very early stages meaning it could be a while before a final consumer product materializes.

