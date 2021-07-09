TikTok algorithm error sparks allegations of racial bias
A series of TikTok videos have gone viral featuring a user being censored for trying to put pro-Black Lives Matter phrases in his bio on the platform’s Creator Marketplace. Ziggi Tyler, a popular Black TikTok creator with more than 370,000 followers, posted several videos this week demonstrating how he could not include phrases in his bio including the word “Black” without being immediately flagged for “inappropriate content.” The Creator Marketplace connects popular TikTok users with brands for promotions.www.nbcnews.com
