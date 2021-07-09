TikTok algorithm error sparks allegations of racial bias

TikTok blocked users of its Creator Marketplace from using the word “black” and phrases like “Black Lives Matter” in their bios, as the algorithm flagged them as “inappropriate content”.Creator Ziggi Tyler discovered the issue attempting to update his bio; the words “Black,” “Black Lives Matter,” “Black people," “Black success,” “Pro-Black,” and “I am a Black man” were not accepted. “Pro-white” and “supporting white supremacy” were accepted by TikTok’s algorithms without issue.TikTok’s Creator Marketplace is currently in invite-only beta testing, but aims to connect creators with brands for sponsorship deals.TikTok said that the app mistakenly flagged phrases because its hate speech...