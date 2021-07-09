Cancel
TikTok algorithm error sparks allegations of racial bias

By Conor Murray
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA series of TikTok videos have gone viral featuring a user being censored for trying to put pro-Black Lives Matter phrases in his bio on the platform’s Creator Marketplace. Ziggi Tyler, a popular Black TikTok creator with more than 370,000 followers, posted several videos this week demonstrating how he could not include phrases in his bio including the word “Black” without being immediately flagged for “inappropriate content.” The Creator Marketplace connects popular TikTok users with brands for promotions.

‘Anything Black-related is inappropriate content’: TikToker exposes how ‘Black Lives Matter’ is flagged on TikTok as inappropriate content—but not ‘white supremacy’

A video posted on Monday allegedly exposing what phrases TikTok qualifies as “inappropriate content” in its Creator Marketplace has gone viral. https://www.tiktok.com/@ziggityler/video/6981541106118872325. TikTok Creator Marketplace is a platform that allows creators to connect with brands for sponsorships and paid campaigns. In his video, Ziggi Tyler, a creator with over 340,000...
TikTok was caught blocking people from using ‘Black Lives Matter’ in their bios

TikTok has been a great place for creators from all walks of life, but a new report shows that the social giant still has some major issues to work out. Ziggi Tyler (@ziggityler) seems to be the first to discover a glaring problem with the new Creator Marketplace on TikTok. Essentially, the Creator Marketplace is a place where people can connect with brands for sponsorship opportunities.
TikTok responds to claim that it bans phrases including ‘Black Lives Matter’

TikTok has responded to criticism from a comedian which claimed that phrases including ‘Black Lives Matter’ and “Black success” were banned from the platform. Ziggi Tyler recently called out TikTok in videos showing that the app allowed words including “neo-Nazi”, “pro-white” and “white supremacist” to be included in the bios of content creators on the app’s Creator Marketplace.
TikTok to automatically remove videos showing nudity

Social media platform TikTok announced it will automatically remove videos showing nudity or sexual activity as it tightens up its safety policy for minors. "Automation will be reserved for content categories where our technology has the highest degree of accuracy, starting with violations of our policies on minor safety, adult nudity and sexual activities, violent and graphic content, and illegal activities and regulated goods," the Chinese video sharing company said in a press release Friday.
Black TikTok User Calls Out App For Censoring Pro Black Content

TikTok has quickly become the app of choice for many young content creators. The impressive algorithm allows everyday users to go viral without an enormous following, giving the app its charm. Additionally, the app has quickly become the premier destination for breaking new artists into the music industry. In recent...
Silicon Valley Pretends That Algorithmic Bias Is Accidental. It’s Not.

In late June, the MIT Technology Review reported on the ways that some of the world’s largest job search sites—including LinkedIn, Monster, and ZipRecruiter—have attempted to eliminate bias in their artificial intelligence job-interview software. These remedies came after incidents in which A.I. video-interviewing software was found to discriminate against people with disabilities that affect facial expression and exhibit bias against candidates identified as women.
TikTok’s algorithm misreads creator’s pro-Black profile as a threat

TikTok blocked users of its Creator Marketplace from using the word “black” and phrases like “Black Lives Matter” in their bios, as the algorithm flagged them as “inappropriate content”.Creator Ziggi Tyler discovered the issue attempting to update his bio; the words “Black,” “Black Lives Matter,” “Black people," “Black success,” “Pro-Black,” and “I am a Black man” were not accepted. “Pro-white” and “supporting white supremacy” were accepted by TikTok’s algorithms without issue.TikTok’s Creator Marketplace is currently in invite-only beta testing, but aims to connect creators with brands for sponsorship deals.TikTok said that the app mistakenly flagged phrases because its hate speech...
Welcome to TikTok’s endless cycle of censorship and mistakes

Ziggi Tyler is part of TikTok’s Creator Marketplace, a private platform where brands can connect with the app’s top creators. And last week, he noticed something pretty disturbing about how the creator bios there were being automatically moderated. When he tried to enter certain phrases in his bio, some of...
TikTok Fixes “Significant Error” in Creator Marketplace After Phrases “Erroneously” Flagged as Hate Speech

TikTok said it fixed a “significant error” in its Creator Marketplace that “erroneously” flagged phrases as hate speech in response to a widely viewed video from a TikTok creator that appeared to show the platform marking words like “pro Black” and “Black Lives Matter” as “inappropriate content” on creator bios.
Police Departments Rely On A System Unequipped to Handle Racial Bias

The ability to quickly pull out a phone and record instances of police violence has revealed patterns of racial bias across many of America's police departments in the last decade. But what could the internal records of police departments reveal?. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: OK, and was...
TikTok Responds To Allegations It Bans Words Like "BLM" & "Black Success"

After comedian Ziggi Tyler called out TikTok, the company has reportedly issued a response. Recently, Tyler's videos went viral after he showed that TikTok allowed words like "neo-Nazi," "pro-White" and "White supremacist" to be included in bios for the Creator Marketplace, but other phrases and terms including "pro-Black," "Black Lives Matter," "Black success," and "Black people" were banned or flagged as inappropriate content.
Sony Accused Of Diversity Fraud, Racial Discrimination and Retaliation Against Black Employee

A former employee has accused Sony Electronics of racial discrimination and retaliation after she was subjected to racial slurs and attempts to sabotage her job performance. According to a press release, the severity of the discrimination Monica Hillfaced increased significantly when she was asked to participate in a Sony-produced video celebrating Black History Month featuring Black Histpry Month.
GOP Rep. Madison Cawthorn tweets swastika to attack Black Lives Matter, deletes after criticism

Freshman Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., tweeted a picture of neo-Nazis last week, only to delete it days later following criticism on Twitter. The controversy, first reported by The Asheville Citizen-Times, centers on a tweet Cawthorn posted on July 9 in an attack on Black Lives Matter members who claimed that flying the American flag is an expression of racism.

