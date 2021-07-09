AI Identifies Carvana Co And Plug Power Inc As Top Shorts Again Today
Bears were crawling back into their hole this morning as markets surged, with the three big indices well into the green this morning. The Dow was the strongest, gaining over 400 points as of this morning, while the S&P 500 traded higher just under 1% and the Nasdaq was up about 0.4%. Apparently, valuations are no match for fiscal and monetary stimulus, alongside a reopening economy that is primed for upside to growth targets. Big tech is taking a bit of a breather after President Biden signed an executive order targeting their competitive practices. After a downside flash yesterday, it appears that all arrows are pointing to the higher yet again. But after such an impressive run, there must be a full correction at some point, right? If you’re looking for a way to play this market, the deep learning algorithms at Q.ai have crunched the data to give you a set of Top Shorts. Our Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) systems assessed each firm on parameters of Technicals, Growth, Low Volatility Momentum, and Quality Value to find the best short plays.www.forbes.com
