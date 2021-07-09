AI Identifies Carvana Co And Plug Power Inc As Top Shorts Again Today

Markets opened in the red slightly today, with the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all trading lower. A multitude of earnings reports have been coming in this week, with major financials all posting excellent results. The latest was Morgan Stanley, topping analyst expectations, however, the stock was lower in early trading. Those minuscule Treasury Yields might have something to do with it as, despite the financials sector looking strong from an earnings standpoint, the outlook for yields is not strong at this point. Initial jobless claims also came in at 360,000 this morning, which marked a new low for the pandemic riddled jobs market, which matched economist expectations. Today marks the second day that Federal Reserve Chairman Jay Powell will be speaking in front of Congress after he noted there wouldn’t be a rollback in easy policies anytime soon, but that they would act in the face of increased inflation if necessary. We will see if these extremely elevated inflation readings are indeed transitory, or if they are here to stay. The deep learning algorithms at Q.ai have crunched the data to give you a set of Top Buys. Our Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) systems assessed each firm on parameters of Technicals, Growth, Low Volatility Momentum, and Quality Value to find the best Top Buys.