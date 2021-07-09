Cancel
Kansas City, MO

KC Pet Project at critical capacity

By Katharine Finnerty
KSHB 41 Action News
 9 days ago
The KC Pet Project announced Friday that they are at critical capacity after a record-breaking intake of new pets.

Between all their adoption locations and foster homes, KC Pet Project has 1,209 pets with 84 new pets arriving on Wednesday, according to a press release.

"In June, KC Pet Project took in more than 1,400 new pets, which was the highest number of new pets ever cared for in a month’s time," the press release said.

The nonprofit organization said all of the kennels in the dog districts are full, and they are now using pop-up kennels to house the new influx of pets they are receiving.

To help keep up with the new rush, the organization is asking for people to apply to foster pets and adding a new adoption incentive.

"From today, July 9 through Sunday, July 18, all dogs 30 pounds or more and adult cats will be $30 at the KC Campus for Animal Care, at the Zona Rosa Adoption Center and pets in foster homes," KC Pet Project said in the press release.

You can see all of the pets available for adoption on their website.

KC Pet Project opened a new, 54,000 square foot facility in January 2020.

The $26 million facility is the first animal shelter built in Kansas City.

