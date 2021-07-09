Arizona Gov. Ducey signs bill banning critical race theory training in schools, governments
PHOENIX - Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has signed a bill into law prohibiting the teaching of critical race theory in schools and in state and local governments. The governor signed House Bill 2906 on Friday, which prevents government entities from requiring employees to undergo training that would suggest that they are "inherently racist, sexist or oppressive, whether consciously or unconsciously," according to a statement.www.fox10phoenix.com
