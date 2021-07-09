Cancel
Arizona State

Arizona Gov. Ducey signs bill banning critical race theory training in schools, governments

By FOX 10 Staff, Bob Christie, Jonathan J. Cooper
fox10phoenix.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX - Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has signed a bill into law prohibiting the teaching of critical race theory in schools and in state and local governments. The governor signed House Bill 2906 on Friday, which prevents government entities from requiring employees to undergo training that would suggest that they are "inherently racist, sexist or oppressive, whether consciously or unconsciously," according to a statement.

www.fox10phoenix.com

