Florida Blue launches mental health platform for small businesses

By Lauren Coffey
Tampa Bay Business Journal
Tampa Bay Business Journal
 9 days ago
The major employer in the Tampa Bay region has launched a stress-management tool to help small businesses and their employees.

www.bizjournals.com

Tampa Bay Business Journal

Tampa Bay Business Journal

Tampa, FL
The Tampa Bay Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/tampabay
State
Florida State
