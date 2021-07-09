Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

This May Be the World’s Most Accomplished Eighth-Grader

By Mia Mercado
thecut.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat were you doing at 14? Picking popcorn out of your braces and updating your AIM away message? Yelling at your mom for getting the wrong trifold poster board? Googling “hair in armpits how long is normal”? Well, eighth-grader Zaila Avant-garde has you beat and not just because her last name is literally “avant-garde.”

www.thecut.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Murray
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jamaica#Black American#The New York Times#African American#The Scripps Spelling Bee#Guinness World Records#Harvard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
WNBA
News Break
Google
Related
Drinkslonelyplanet.com

The world’s most impressive presidential suites

Looking for a memorable place to celebrate a momentous occasion or just want to splurge on an over-the-top vacation? These presidential suites are lavish and come with some incredibly tempting perks. Live your best fabulous lifestyle by picking one of the sumptuous options we've collated for you. Mamilla Hotel, Jerusalem.
El Paso, TXEl Paso Times

El Paso eighth grader wins National Spanish Spelling Bee after competing in Scripps

El Paso eighth grader Marium Zahra competed nearly four hours in a spelling competition, using her fourth language to become the best in the nation. Zahra won the 2021 National Spanish Spelling Bee, competing from home last weekend. She outlasted dozens of competitors from across the country in a live webcast Saturday, correctly spelling the word 'jurisdicción' to win the competition.
Ridgefield, CTtheridgefieldpress.com

Ridgefield fifth-grader's invention qualifies for global competition

RIDGEFIELD — A Farmingville Elementary School student’s long-held love of sea turtles recently earned her a spot to compete on the global invention stage. Lily Zezula’s creation, The Turtle Tent, was recognized at Raytheon Technologies’ national Invention Convention on June 24, which celebrated more than 400 K-12 inventors from across the country during a virtual awards ceremony.
Visual Artstudybreaks.com

The World of Thomas Kinkade, America’s Most Loved and Most Hated Painter

Famous for his mass-produced, idyllic natural landscapes, the American artist is more controversial than many would expect. You may not own a Thomas Kinkade, or know who he is, but you’ve seen his work before. He’s allegedly America’s most collected artist, with paintings in one out of every 20 U.S. homes. But Kinkade isn’t just on the wall. His work can be seen everywhere — on festive puzzles, holiday cookie tins, chocolate boxes, furniture — and generally depict the cheery, light-filled cottages nestled in rolling hills, characteristic of his art.
Books & Literaturewshu.org

Book Review: BALD

Here’s a book that’s well named: “Bald.” To emphasize the point, the cover contains an illustration of a man in profile, his pate as smooth as stone, and a back flap front-face photo that shows one hairless Simon Critchley, professor of philosophy, looking a bit perturbed. But not because he’s bald. Critchley announces the fact as his opening sentence: “I’m bald.” The condition started when he was 19 and then, he says, “like the Roman Empire, my hair went into a long and irreversible decline and fall.”
AgricultureWashington Post

Examining the elements of breathtaking art

Warning: This graphic requires JavaScript. Please enable JavaScript for the best experience. The experience of art is largely a matter of noticing, discovering and connecting details into a sense of wholeness. In a well-made work of art, nothing is beyond suspicion of significance, which is why no one art lover can fully uncover a work’s entire web of meaning. Seeing art with other people, who bring to it different experiences, education and temperaments, almost inevitably expands your noticing power. The same might be said of artists: As they have expanded their understanding of the world, including scientific phenomenon, they have seen more of it, in greater detail, and can express it with more emotional nuance. So I decided to invite meteorologist Matthew Cappucci, a contributor to the Capital Weather Gang, to look at art in which weather seems to be more than just a theatrical backdrop or decorative element — to look at weather as both a scientific and artistic presence in great paintings and photographs.
Chicago, ILPosted by
WGN TV

Chicago 7th grader’s shoe donation organization sees no limits

CHICAGO — She’s won a local pageant, created a cosmetic line and has supplied hundreds of shoes to children in Ghana. At just 12 years old, this 7th grader doesn’t see obstacles, only possibilities. Chicagoan Kerry Koranteng is one of Chicago’s Very Own. Christiana Arhen said when her daughter stated...
Ridgefield, CTdarientimes.com

Ridgefield fifth-grader's invention qualifies for global competition

RIDGEFIELD — A Farmingville Elementary School student’s long-held love of sea turtles recently earned her a spot to compete on the global invention stage. Lily Zezula’s creation, The Turtle Tent, was recognized at Raytheon Technologies’ national Invention Convention on June 24, which celebrated more than 400 K-12 inventors from across the country during a virtual awards ceremony.
Ridgefield, CTNorwalk Hour

Ridgefield fifth-grader's invention qualifies for global competition

RIDGEFIELD — A Farmingville Elementary School student’s long-held love of sea turtles recently earned her a spot to compete on the global invention stage. Lily Zezula’s creation, The Turtle Tent, was recognized at Raytheon Technologies’ national Invention Convention on June 24, which celebrated more than 400 K-12 inventors from across the country during a virtual awards ceremony.
Ridgefield, CTNew Haven Register

Ridgefield fifth-grader's invention qualifies for global competition

RIDGEFIELD — A Farmingville Elementary School student’s long-held love of sea turtles recently earned her a spot to compete on the global invention stage. Lily Zezula’s creation, The Turtle Tent, was recognized at Raytheon Technologies’ national Invention Convention on June 24, which celebrated more than 400 K-12 inventors from across the country during a virtual awards ceremony.

Comments / 0

Community Policy