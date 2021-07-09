Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Research Finds There’s A Way To Reverse Gray Hair

Posted by 
DoYouRemember?
DoYouRemember?
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04cjBZ_0as8s2QR00

According to a new study, it’s actually possible to reverse your gray hair! While there are tons of celebrities out there who advocate for embracing your gray hair and aging gracefully, sometimes you just aren’t there for it. You can’t and won’t embrace your gray hair, and that’s okay – it’s tough to deal with aging when you aren’t ready to!

But thankfully, there’s a way to actually reverse it… but it does take a bit of work. The study finds that since stress is the main cause of gray hair, by lessening that stress, you can actually cause the color of your hair to reverse. This happens when the root returns to its natural color, reversing from gray or white.

Can you reverse your gray hair?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OqGKq_0as8s2QR00
Gray hair / Piqsels

However, it’s important to note that if you’ve had gray hair for years now, this process is definitely not instantaneous. So, there needs to be a certain age and timeframe window of how old you are and how long you’ve had gray hair. Martin Picard, the study co-author and an associate professor of behavioral medicine in psychiatry and neurology at Columbia University in New York, opens up more about this entire process.

“People were saying, ‘I saw this when I was younger. My gray hair went back to dark after this event had happened and people said I was crazy because it’s not possible. Thank you for confirming that I’m not crazy,’” he tells TODAY.

The study

“It tells me that what we found in our small cohort and what we documented quantitatively for the first time in this study is probably much more prevalent than we think.”

Ways to keep your cells young

Now, with all this being said, it won’t work for everyone. When you’re at a certain age and going through a high-stress life event, sometimes it’s just inevitable. But, if your hair is just above that threshold, there is the possibility that it could revert back to its original color with the help of lack of stress. This is temporary, though – as time goes on, gray hair is just a natural part of aging.

Some ways to keep your cells “young” include keeping a balanced diet and not overeating, exercising, and doing things that make you feel grateful and loved.

Comments / 0

DoYouRemember?

DoYouRemember?

New York City, NY
82K+
Followers
5K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering "the good old days" for fans of the ‘50s, ‘60s, '70s, and ‘80s. Enjoy stories and updates about the people, culture, and pastimes of your generation! Keep your memories alive with DoYouRemember? - Nostalgia Lives Here!

 https://doyouremember.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gray Hair#Columbia University#Color#Psychiatry#Instagram A#Salon C
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
News Break
Hair Care
Related
Hair CareIn Style

Shoppers With Thinning, Aging Hair Say This French Shampoo Reverses the March of Time

I am always, always on the lookout for a good hair growth shampoo. As much as I love my curly hair, detangling it is a beast — and while the ordeal's gotten miles easier since welcoming an electric comb into my life (pry it out of my cold, dead hands), at the end of the day my shower's drain catcher wears a sizable toupee. So my eyes lit up when I happened upon the Rene Furterer Triphasic Strengthening Shampoo that cuts down hair loss like a pro.
Hair CarePosted by
Parade

Want Stronger, Faster-Growing Hair? Start By Incorporating These 14 Foods Into Your Diet

If you feel like you’ve been losing more hair than usual or started to notice your hair thinning, you’re probably looking for any solution to help get your hair growing. And one tool you may want to utilize is switching up your diet, since nutritional deficiencies could be a cause of your hair loss. While no one food or supplement can guarantee hair growth, getting adequate vitamins, minerals and nutrients that may help promote healthy hair growth.
Hair CarePosted by
Ladders

Columbia scientists just found gray hair reverts to its natural color when this happens

This article was updated on July 13, 2021. Most people have been under more stress than they have ever been before — coming out of the last year of the coronavirus pandemic. Stress comes out in different forms and for some, it can even cause your hair to prematurely grey. Grey hair can be absolutely beautiful and even help you in your career but if you weren’t quite ready for it yet, this news may please (and also amaze you.)
Tyler, TXPosted by
107-3 KISS-FM

3 Things About Tyler That Are Giving You Gray Hair

It's true that stress can give us gray hair, and there are three big things in Tyler causing it. The good news is, if we can get a grip, it can be reversed. A few stray grays can happen at any age. Jennifer Anniston has one of the most famous heads of hair in the world and said she flipped out when she discovered her first gray hair just before she turned 40. Now she's in her 50s and she still looks amazing, and besides, there are highlights to handle these things. I think I found my first gray around age 32, and it was actually a gray eyebrow strand. Gray happens.
Hair Careprima.co.uk

A new study claims that grey hair could be temporarily reversed

Going grey is a natural part of getting older and while many of us fully embrace the transition, others prefer to prolong it. Hollywood star Andie MacDowell and national treasure Dawn French were recently making grey hair look elegant as they shared their new 'dos with the world, and it was refreshing to see.
Skin CareIn Style

Want to Permanently Get Rid of Underarm Odor, Sweat, and Hair in Just One Day?

Much like pretty much anyone who wears deodorant or anti-perspirant, I'm not very fond of my own underarm sweat — or odor, or hair. And although I don't have hyperhidrosis, making the switch to natural deo (aka the type that doesn't block sweat, and sometimes the scent if we're being honest) a few years ago solidified my sentiments.
Hair CareTODAY.com

How to use the Aztec Healing Clay Mask on your hair

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. With all of the...
Skin CareJournal Gazette and Times Courier

Life Skills for Your LifeSpan: What about sunscreen?

It’s a constant conflict if the first piece of "clothing" you put on should be sunscreen in my house. I say it is. We are, after all, always in the sun somehow. Our hands, décolletage, neck and face seem to look older than our tummies and other areas. That’s because they are covered up and protected more days than not.
Hair CareMindBodyGreen

7 Public Figures On The Hair Care Choices That Make Them Feel Powerful

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Hair is one of our most important identity signifiers, communicating taste, politics, and social standing without us needing to speak a word. After years of conforming to societal norms, it's experiencing its moment of self-expression. "Hair is super-important, especially for people of color," says DJ and creative Honey Dijon, "because we have taken something we've been oppressed with—our naturally curly hair—and made it an art form."
Hair CareMindBodyGreen

How To Part Your Hair: Find Your Natural Part + 5 Ways To Switch It Up

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. How you decide to part your hair is completely up to you—whether you opt for a strong center divide or dedicated side-swept style. In fact, you may not even have a natural part at all (more in a moment), and that's completely fine. As with all hairstyles (and beauty writ large, we should add), it's about fashioning whatever makes you feel most comfortable.

Comments / 0

Community Policy