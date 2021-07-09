Cancel
Video Games

‘PUBG Mobile’ update adds a self-driving Tesla Model Y

By Mary Dehart
wmleader.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePUBG Mobile probably isn’t the first game you’d expect to have an electric vehicle tie-in, but it’s here all the same. Krafton and Tencent Games have rolled out a 1.5 update for the phone-focused shooter that includes a raft of not-so-subtle plugs for Tesla and its cars. Most notably, you can find a Model Y on Erangel that can drive itself when you activate an autopilot mode on the highway —not that far off from the real Autopilot mode.

wmleader.com

