Hwy 55 Mill And Overlay/Trail Project Beginning July 12

The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) will be starting its Hwy 55 Mill and Overlay/Trail project Mon, July 12. Crews will begin grading for the new trail that will be located on the south side of Hwy 55 between Winnetka Ave and Glenwood Ave July 12. The mill and overlay on Hwy 55 between General Mills Blvd and Hwy 100 will take place in August and will require lane closures and weekend work. All work is expected to be completed by September.