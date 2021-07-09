Guest Perspective: Orienting Expectations for Those Just Diving into Anti-racism Activism

Here’s an analogy about expectations for my fellow white folks who are just diving into anti-racism education. Imagine showing up to a class an hour late. How would you expect the professor to respond to your entrance? Would you expect this person to greet you at the door, tell you how happy she or he is that you arrived, walk you to your seat and make sure you were seated comfortably? Ask you if you have everything you need, and thank you for showing up? Would you expect the professor to take time away from the class to do any of that, and would that even feel appropriate?