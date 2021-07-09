Black Widow timeline and the new Marvel movie order, explained

NEW FEATURETTE SPOTLIGHTS MARVEL STUDIOS’ “BLACK WIDOW” & ITS ROLE IN THE FUTURE OF THE MCU. Scarlett Johansson, Rachel Weisz and Producer Kevin Feige Offer Insights. Just days ahead of the much-awaited launch of Marvel Studios’ “Black Widow,” Scarlett Johansson, Rachel Weisz and Kevin Feige, producer, president of Marvel Studios, and chief creative officer of Marvel, weigh in on the story of Natasha Romanoff’s past and the role the film plays in the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. “Black Widow”—the first film in Phase Four of the MCU—will launch simultaneously in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access in most Disney+ markets this Friday, July 9, 2021.
