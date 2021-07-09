Fitbit Luxe review: A tiny tracker that’s both easy and hard on the eyes

Fitbit’s fashion-conscious wearable looks the part but its heart-rate tracking accuracy is questionable. The Fitbit Luxe doesn't break new ground as far as what it's capable of tracking. The big software changes lie in the app, where the data the onboard sensors track can help users think more about stress and not just keeping active and physically healthy. It's really all about the screen and design, and Fitbit finally giving us the kind of stylish fitness band we've been calling out for for some time. If you want an attractive fitness tracker and you care about things like steps, sleep monitoring and tracking heart rate 24/7, then the Luxe should fit the bill.