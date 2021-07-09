Colorado becomes latest state to pass data privacy law

Technology is constantly evolving, powerful, and has become a digital storage locker for most of our personal and professional information, which necessitates more security of biometric data. Although you may not be aware, if you have ever used your fingerprint or facial recognition to access your cell phone, you have already participated in biometric data collection. Just as individuals want their fingerprint and facial recognition safe from identity theft or other violations of personal information, businesses should be safeguarding the use of such data. As more states contemplate and implement data protection laws, businesses must act quickly to navigate this uncharted territory.