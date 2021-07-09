Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colorado State

Colorado becomes latest state to pass data privacy law

By Jonathan Greig
ZDNet
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColorado has joined California and Virginia in passing a comprehensive data privacy law that forces companies to make wholesale changes to how they handle people's sensitive information online. The Colorado Privacy Act, which was signed into law on July 7 by Governor Jared Polis, gives consumers the right to ask...

www.zdnet.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Colorado State
State
California State
State
Virginia State
State
Florida State
Local
Colorado Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Privacy#Privacy Laws#Social Security Numbers#Adswerve#Mobiquity#Eu#Gdpr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Data Privacy
Related
Washington Stateharrisondaily.com

Washington state is latest to pass heat rules for workers

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Washington state on Friday became the second state in the Pacific Northwest in as many days to announce emergency rules that provide farmworkers and others who work outdoors …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and...
PoliticsDenver Post

New data privacy law lets Coloradans choose whether companies can collect information

Colorado will make it easier for consumers to protect their personal data online beginning in July 2023. Gov. Jared Polis signed SB21-190 into law Wednesday. The data privacy bill will allow people to opt out of data collection on websites and require companies to make clear three things: what data they collect, what they do with the data and how long they keep it. There are some exceptions for financial institutions, and regulations will differ depending on the size of the company.
Economyconstructforstl.org

Businesses Beware of Pitfalls Related to Biometric Data Collection Privacy Laws

Technology is constantly evolving, powerful, and has become a digital storage locker for most of our personal and professional information, which necessitates more security of biometric data. Although you may not be aware, if you have ever used your fingerprint or facial recognition to access your cell phone, you have already participated in biometric data collection. Just as individuals want their fingerprint and facial recognition safe from identity theft or other violations of personal information, businesses should be safeguarding the use of such data. As more states contemplate and implement data protection laws, businesses must act quickly to navigate this uncharted territory.
Politicsdenvergazette.com

A stronger data privacy bill becomes law with Polis' signature

The mad rush to finish up signing more than 500 bills before Thursday's deadline continued Wednesday as Gov. Jared Polis put pen to paper on seven bills that deal with data privacy and education. Senate Bill 190 establishes a solid foundation for consumer data privacy in Colorado, according to co-sponsor...
Politicsbloomberglaw.com

Colorado Privacy Law Ups Compliance Ante as U.S. Patchwork Grows

Colorado’s recently enacted privacy law complicates the compliance picture for national companies as they gear up for 2023, the year several state privacy statutes take effect. Colorado’s law—which is unique in that all companies must adhere to global opt-out mechanisms—can be tackled alongside Virginia’s new statute, but businesses need to...
Texas Stateeasttexasradio.com

Texas Privacy Bill Signed Into Law

A privacy bill authored by State Senator Robert Nichols of Jacksonville was signed into law, and soon Texans should see fewer robo-calls as a result. The bill will limit state agencies abilities to sell or disclose personal information to third parties. Before this law, The Department of Public Safety and the Department of Motor Vehicles were able to sell, disclose and allow the resale of personal information that included the registration, title, and operator’s or driver’s licenses containing a person’s photograph, name, address, phone number, date of birth, email address, and vehicle identification number.
Politicslifewire.com

Why We Need More State Privacy Laws

Colorado is the third state to enact data privacy laws, following in the footsteps of California and Virginia. While mainly designed around how companies handle data, the laws do have a positive effect on consumers. Experts say the push for more state privacy laws could eventually lead to federal-level changes,...
Politicscoloradovirtuallibrary.org

Personal Data Privacy

One of the most talked-about bills passed at the Legislature this year is SB21-190, the Colorado Privacy Act. This legislation, which was signed into law by Governor Polis on July 7, gives Coloradans more choices in how large commercial websites can collect their personal data. Consumers can opt-out of data collection, such as tracking websites visited, through a browser setting that will be implemented by 2024. Under the new law, consumers can also obtain a copy of what data is being collected on them. These protections will apply to large commercial websites; financial institutions and government sites are exempt.
California Statespectrumnews1.com

California legislators pass a bill to remove "he" from state laws

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Assemblywoman Rebecca Bauer-Kahan, who is a self-proclaimed government code nerd, likes to read the fine print. When the position for California attorney general opened up, the Bay Area lawmaker was reading the job qualifications and noticed some outdated language. What You Need To Know. AB 378 seeks...
California StateLaw.com

Calif. Privacy Rights Act Has Passed. How Does This Impact the CCPA?

While there is still no U.S. national federal data privacy law, a level playing field so to speak, that has not stopped states from taking the lead instead. Less than a year after the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) enforcement began, California passed yet another sweeping privacy law: the California Privacy Rights Act (CPRA), with a 56% majority in the California General Election. The CPRA imposes firmer protection of consumer privacy rights, similar to the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). This new act will have a significant impact on corporations working in California or for any organization processing the data of Californians.
California StateNew York Post

California becomes first state to pass a guaranteed income plan

California lawmakers unanimously approved the nation’s first taxpayer-funded guaranteed income plan Thursday. The bill sets aside $35 million for no-strings-attached monthly cash payments to some pregnant women and young adults who recently left foster care. The move comes after Oakland and other municipalities approved a monthly stipend for some disadvantaged...
Wisconsin StateInsurance Journal

Wisconsin’s Insurance Cybersecurity Measures Signed into Law

Wisconsin’s governor has signed into law legislation creating new cybersecurity requirements for protecting data collected by the insurance industry. Governor Tony Evers signed Act 73, which is based on model legislation developed by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) incorporating input from all participating state insurance commissioners, industry stakeholders, and consumer representatives. Wisconsin’s Office of the Commissioner of Insurance (OCI) worked under the administrations of both Gov. Evers and former Gov. Walker to develop a version of this model law that would best serve Wisconsinites.
CarsPosted by
pymnts

Volkswagen Pledges To Follow China’s Data Privacy Laws

Volkswagen will ensure that it fully complies with China's stringent new data privacy rules, the carmaker said in a briefing on its first-half sales on Friday (July 16). According to Bloomberg News, the rules in question have posed trouble for companies like the ride-hailing service Didi Global and Tencent Holding.
Data PrivacyPosted by
Reuters

Week Ahead in Data Privacy: July 19, 2021

10:30 a.m.(ET)- The U.S. House of Representatives' Energy and Commerce Committee's Oversight and Investigations Subcommittee is scheduled to hold a hearing on the rise of ransomware attacks. The hearing, titled "Stopping Digital Thieves: The Growing Threat of Ransomware," will be available to the public via a live webcast. Wednesday, July...
Colorado StatePosted by
Colorado Newsline

A wave of new criminal justice laws were enacted in Colorado. Here are the big takeaways.

A requirement that bond hearings occur within 48 hours of arrest. A push to recalibrate the punishments for misdemeanor crimes. An effort to allow more people to seal their criminal records to leave their worst mistakes behind them. Banning law enforcement from directing medical professionals to use the powerful sedative ketamine. These are a few […] The post A wave of new criminal justice laws were enacted in Colorado. Here are the big takeaways. appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
Congress & CourtsLaw.com

Not a Moment Too Soon: A Potential Federal Privacy Law

The ‘Information Transparency & Personal Data Control Act” of 2019, H.R.2013, 116th Cong. (2019) is currently pending before the U.S. Congress. Many countries, the European Union (EU) as a whole (EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR)), and each state and territory of the United States have laws protecting the privacy of its citizens. In the United States, we have federal privacy laws specifically related to federally funded educational institutions (Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA) (20 U.S.C. Section 1232g; 34 CFR Part 99)), employers (Privacy Act of 1974, 5 USC 552a, and EEOC’s privacy regulations, 29 C.F.R. 1611), financial institutions (Gramm–Leach–Bliley Act (GLBA), also known as the Financial Services Modernization Act of 1999, (Pub.L. 106–102, 113 Stat. 1338, enacted Nov. 12, 1999) and health care providers (The Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (HIPAA). P.L. No. 104-191, 110 Stat. 1938 (1996)), but there is no federal law dictating how all other institutions doing business in this country collect, store, use, and dispose of the sensitive, personally identifiable information of individuals.

Comments / 1

Community Policy