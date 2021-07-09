Cancel
San Francisco, CA

Golden Gate ferry resuming regular weekend service

SFGate
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGolden Gate Ferry is resuming its regular weekend service between San Francisco and the North Bay starting Saturday after suspending it during the COVID-19 pandemic. Service between San Francisco, Larkspur and Sausalito will start again as the agency has seen ridership on its weekday and special event services increase since the state's reopening on June 15, including special service over the Fourth of July holiday weekend that was the highest since the start of the pandemic.

