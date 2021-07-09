Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Kevin Garnett Sells Massive Malibu Home With Ocean Views for $16 Million

By Brian Jones
Popculture
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKevin Garnett has sold his massive Malibu home for $16 million, according to TMZ Sports. Garnett was able to sell the home with ocean views, despite it not being a finished product. The NBA Hall of Famer bought the home in 2003 when he was a member of the Minnesota Timberwolves. He started a renovation project in 2013 but was never able to finish it. Garnett bought the estate for $6.4 million. A few years ago, Garnett listed the home for $19.9 million.

popculture.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Garnett
Person
Kobe Bryant
Person
Tim Duncan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tmz Sports#The Nba Hall Of Famer#Malibu#Jflem94#Joepompliano
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
News Break
NBA
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Michael Jordan Superteam vs. LeBron James Superteam: The Clash Of GOATs

Michael Jordan and LeBron James are considered the two greatest players of their generation. While each player plays the game differently, their dominance in the NBA is a reason why they're often compared to one another. Many claims that Michael Jordan is the greatest scorer and killer of all time, while LeBron James might be the greatest team player and all-around superstar ever.
NBAlakers365.com

Kobe Bryant’s Massive Influence On Team USA, Per Kevin Durant

Los Angeles Lakers icon Kobe Bryant may be gone, but his legacy lives on. Just ask Brooklyn Nets star and Team USA forward Kevin Durant. During the Team USA training camp and in his first press conference since the Nets' 2021 playoffs run ended, Durant talked about Lakers legend and how he continuously inspires the current and next generation of hoopers even after his tragic passing.
NBAthesource.com

Adidas Set to Re-Release Kobe Bryant Signature Shoes in 2022

The Nike run for Kobe Bryant sneakers is over, but is it Adidas’ turn? According to Complex, the two models that The Black Mamba wore during his time with the brand in the late 90s and early 2000s will be released. In 2022, the Kobe 1 and the EQT Elevation...
NBAPosted by
rolling out

Los Angeles Lakers star robbed at gunpoint

Los Angeles Lakers star Kentavious Caldwell-Pope encountered a life-threatening situation when a group of men robbed him at gunpoint in the driveway of his Los Angeles home. Caldwell-Pope, a key member of the Lakers NBA championship squad in 2020, was reportedly hanging out with his boys in front of his home on June 17, 2021, though the incident wasn’t reported by TMZ until Saturday June 26.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Scottie Pippen Uses 1 Word To Describe Michael Jordan

Former Chicago Bulls great Scottie Pippen dropped some bombshell comments in a new interview with The Dan Patrick Show on Monday morning. Most notably, Pippen accused former Bulls head coach Phil Jackson of being a racist. Pippen believes Jackson’s game-winning play call for Tony Kukoc in the 1994 NBA playoffs was racially motivated. When Patrick said that means you’re calling Pippen a racist, the former Bulls great agreed.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Charles Barkley Says 2 NBA Stars Play Harder Than Everyone

When it comes to going all out on a nightly basis, two players stand out above the rest in the NBA, according to Charles Barkley. Following the Milwaukee Bucks‘ blowout win over the Atlanta Hawks in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals, Barkley and his TNT colleagues heaped plenty of praise on Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo. The two-time league MVP produced 25 points, nine rebounds, and six assists in the 125-91 romp.
NBAPosted by
Newsweek

Shaquille O'Neal Says He Would Have Knocked Ben Simmons Out Had They Played Together

Shaquille O'Neal delivered a scathing assessment of Ben Simmons, suggesting he would "knock out" the Philadelphia 76ers guard had the two shared the same locker room. Simmons took the brunt of the blame for his team's elimination from the playoffs after another dismal performance in the Sixers' 103-96 home loss in Game 7 of their Eastern Conference semifinal against the Atlanta Hawks.

Comments / 0

Community Policy