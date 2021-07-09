Kevin Garnett Sells Massive Malibu Home With Ocean Views for $16 Million

Kevin Garnett has sold his massive Malibu home for $16 million, according to TMZ Sports. Garnett was able to sell the home with ocean views, despite it not being a finished product. The NBA Hall of Famer bought the home in 2003 when he was a member of the Minnesota Timberwolves. He started a renovation project in 2013 but was never able to finish it. Garnett bought the estate for $6.4 million. A few years ago, Garnett listed the home for $19.9 million.