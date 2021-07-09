Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Child Tax Credit: When Is It Coming and How Do I Get It?

Posted by 
National Interest
National Interest
 11 days ago

Rachel Bucchino

Child Tax Credit,

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l6qVQ_0as8pWXX00

Several congressional Democrats have joined together in efforts to make the expanded child tax credit permanent, though Biden has only indicated that he would extend the credit through 2025.

Child Tax Credit: When Is It Coming and How Do I Get It?

The IRS is expected to send out the first advance child tax credit payment to millions of American families in roughly two weeks as part of President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill.

Biden’s rescue package boosted the credit from $2,000 to $3,000 and allowed parents with children under the age of 6 to qualify for $3,600. The measure also permits parents with children at the age of 17 to be eligible for the credit.

To receive the credit, the IRS this week upgraded an online tool for families to update their bank account information so they can get the extra federal money by direct deposit.

The agency added a bank account update feature to the Child Tax Credit Portal , and any changes to bank account information before August 2 will apply to the August 13 payment, as well as all remaining child tax credit payments.

More from The National Interest Should Biden Increase the Child Tax Credit? Over Half of Americans Think So. The Child Tax Credit Has Changed: Here’s How to Qualify and Get It Run to the Bank Now: 40 Million American Families to Get Stimulus Payments

Rather than receiving the money as a lump sum, parents with children under the age of 6 will get $300 monthly payments per child from July through December, and those with children between the ages of 6 and 17 will receive $250 payments per child.

The payments will be distributed monthly by the IRS, starting on July 15, followed by August 13, September 15, October 15, November 15, and December 15.

Families who are not enrolled in the direct deposit option will receive the money by paper check. The IRS has been pushing people without a bank account on file to update their information so that they can receive the payments sooner.

The agency has also cautioned recipients to avoid any scams related to the child tax credit.

Individuals earning up to $75,000 are eligible for the full enhanced credit amount, as well as joint filers making up to $150,000 and heads of households earning up to $112,500. The amount will then drop by $50 for each $1,000 in income above these caps.

Several congressional Democrats have joined together in efforts to make the expanded child tax credit permanent, though Biden has only indicated that he would extend the credit through 2025.

“We must make this lifeline permanent, which is why Congressional Democrats will continue to champion an expanded Child Tax Credit—because we can only Build Back Better by putting families first,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said in a statement earlier this year.

Rachel Bucchino is a reporter at the National Interest. Her work has appeared in The Washington Post, U.S. News & World Report and The Hill.

Image: Reuters.

Comments / 0

National Interest

National Interest

Washington, DC
50K+
Followers
9K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

National Interest: Military, Defense, Politics, Technology, War, and original reporting based two blocks from the White House.

 https://nationalinterest.org/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Nancy Pelosi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Americans#Congressional#House#The Washington Post#U S News World Report#Reuters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Taxation
News Break
Income Tax
News Break
Personal Finance
News Break
IRS
Related
Income Taxdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Check Update: You Would Still Qualify For A Lot Of Money

The IRS has already put out $15 billion worth of stimulus check payments to around 35 million families throughout the country. Interestingly, these stimulus payments differ heavily from the previous stimulus payments- they are quite a pre-payment of the expanded Child Tax Credit. Most of the families that qualify for...
Personal FinanceCNET

Problems with your child tax credit direct deposit? Here's how to fix it by Aug. 2

The first child tax credit payment was sent to millions of families last week. Many were sent via direct deposit if the IRS had banking information from tax refunds or stimulus checks. Eligible parents received up to $300 per eligible child and will continue to receive monthly payments through December. But what if you didn't have the correct direct deposit information set up with the IRS, or haven't added your banking details at all? You might be waiting a couple extra days for a paper check to arrive by mail.
Income TaxCNET

Waiting for your child tax credit payment? Here's who isn't eligible for the $300 check

Did you not get the first child tax credit payment last week? You might be in the same boat as some members of Reddit, who are reporting that although they qualify for the payments, they're still waiting for their first check. (If this is your situation, here's what to do.) However, you may be in the group of familes that isn't eligible for a payment. Here's how to check.
Income TaxPosted by
The Hill

For true American prosperity, make the child tax credit permanent

Last week, millions of families — 35 million, in fact — began to receive monthly advance child tax credit (CTC) payments. These payments, which amount to $300 per month for each child under 6 and $250 per month for each child between the ages of 6 to 17 from July to December, are likely to have a long-lasting positive effect on families and children throughout the country.
Income TaxPosted by
Fortune

The first IRS child tax credits arrive on Thursday, July 15—here’s when the other checks will come

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. We're just one day away from the next government direct payment: On July 15, the first of the monthly child tax credit advances will start getting distributed to eligible taxpayers. These payments are funded by the massive $1.9 trillion economic aid bill passed in March—which also sent out stimulus checks of up to $1,400.
Income TaxSFGate

Child Tax Credit payments start to hit bank accounts

American parents have begun seeing a tidy sum hit their bank accounts. On Thursday, the Internal Revenue Service announced it had begun sending Child Tax Credit payments as direct deposits and paper checks to millions of American families. The IRS said about 35 million families received their first of six...
Income TaxPosted by
BGR.com

$15 billion in new stimulus checks just went out – here’s who gets paid

On Thursday, the federal government transferred the first of several new massive piles of money from its coffers to the bank accounts of tens of millions of Americans. New IRS stimulus checks — for as much as $300 per eligible child — were sent to qualified families as part of an expansion of the federal child tax credit. And the tax agency has already shared some big updates about how much money, exactly, was sent out, as well as who received it. All told, this new wave of stimulus checks sent out Thursday totaled around $15 billion. Of that amount, about...
Income Taxdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Check Update: IRS Portals For CTC, Latest Additions Explained!

This is a major update regarding your stimulus check. You have to be careful while using the portals of child tax credit created by the IRS. You need to check your bank details and your payments to determine the actual amount of your stimulus check. Payments regarding the child tax credit are heading to the bank accounts of eligible struggling American families who have already filed their tax returns for 2020 or 2019.
Income TaxWDSU

What to know if you didn't get the first child tax credit payment

NEW ORLEANS — This week, millions of American families have started to receive the monthly child tax credit payments. It's part of the American Rescue Plan, which enhanced the child tax credit. The expansion increased the amount of the credit, raised the age requirement to include 17 year old children and implemented the option to receive monthly payments in advance.
Income TaxPosted by
Rutherford Source

IRS Begins Distributing Monthly Child Tax Credit Payments

The Internal Revenue Service and the Treasury Department announced that millions of American families have started receiving monthly Child Tax Credit payments as direct deposits begin posting in bank accounts and checks arrive in mailboxes. This first batch of advance monthly payments worth roughly $15 billion reached about 35 million...

Comments / 0

Community Policy