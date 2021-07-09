First trailer for Netflix film 'Sweet Girl' shows off Pittsburgh locations
Pittsburghers will recognize quite a few locales in the first trailer for Netflix’s “Sweet Girl.”. The movie was shot in the Pittsburgh area in fall 2019 and winter 2020. It was recently given an Aug. 20 release date and on Friday Netflix released the first full trailer for the Brian Andrew Mendoza-directed film starring Jason Momoa (“Aquaman”) and Isabel Merced (“Dora and the Lost City of Gold”).www.post-gazette.com
