Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Goliad County, TX

Flood Warning issued for Goliad, Victoria by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 20:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-11 08:27:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/crp. Target Area: Goliad; Victoria The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas Coleto Creek At Arnold Road Crossing affecting Goliad and Victoria Counties. For the Coleto Creek...including Arnold Road Crossing...Major flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until Sunday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Coleto Creek At Arnold Road Crossing. * Until Sunday morning. * At 7:45 PM CDT Friday the stage was 19.0 feet. * Flood stage is 15.0 feet. * Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:45 PM CDT Friday was 19.0 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.7 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow afternoon. * Impact...At 21.0 feet, Major lowland flooding occurs, and cuts livestock off and potentially drowns them well away from the creek. Most roads and low bridges near the river are severely flooded and are dangerous. Below are the latest river stages and stage forecasts: Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Coleto Creek Arnold Road Cross 15.0 19.0 Fri 7 pm 13.9 8.8 7.6 7.2 6.8

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Goliad, TX
Victoria County, TX
Cars
County
Goliad County, TX
City
Victoria, TX
Local
Texas Cars
County
Victoria County, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood Plain#Extreme Weather#Goliad Victoria
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

'It's terrifying': Merkel shaken as flood deaths rise to 188 in Europe

BERCHTESGADEN/BISCHOFSWIESEN, Germany, July 18 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel described the flooding that has devastated parts of Europe as "terrifying" on Sunday after the death toll across the region rose to 188 and a district of Bavaria was battered by the extreme weather. Merkel promised swift financial aid after...
Los Angeles County, CAPosted by
The Hill

LA County supervisor defends reimposing mask mandate: 'It's not punishment, it's prevention'

Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis said in an interview on Sunday that a reimposed mask mandate in indoor public spaces is “not punishment,” but “prevention.”. “We still have 4 million people out of 10 million that haven't been vaccinated. And many of them are young people," Solis, a former House lawmaker from California and Labor secretary in the Obama administration, said on ABC’s “This Week.”
GolfPosted by
The Associated Press

Morikawa wins British Open for 2nd major at age 24

SANDWICH, England (AP) — Collin Morikawa won the British Open on his links debut and became the first player to capture two different majors at the first attempt. The 24-year-old American closed with a bogey-free, 4-under 66 Sunday for a two-shot victory over Jordan Spieth to follow up his victory at last year’s PGA Championship on debut, just 11 months ago.

Comments / 0

Community Policy