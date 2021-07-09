(Published in the Norman Trans...

COMBINED NOTICE OF FINDING OF NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON THE ENVIRONMENT, AND NOTICE TO PUBLIC OF INTENT TO REQUEST RELEASE OF FUNDS. It is the finding of the City of Norman, Oklahoma, that the activities listed below consist solely of activities Categorically Excluded from the Environmental Review Requirements of NEPA in accordance with 58.35(a) and (b) published in 24 CFR Part 58 and that these activities are in compliance with the environmental requirements of related federal authorities. The activities are listed below: