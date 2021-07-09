Cancel
Two Americans deny direct involvement in killing of Haiti president and claim to be translators for hit squad

By Danielle Zoellner
The Independent
 9 days ago

The two Americans who were arrested in connection with the assassination of Haiti ’s President Jovenel Moïse have denied they were directly involved in the killing – instead claiming to act as translators for the hit squad, The New York Times reports.

Haiti’s minister of elections and inter-party relations, Mathias Pierre, previously identified US citizens James Solages, 35, and Joseph Vincent, 55, as the two Americans detained.

This is a developing story

