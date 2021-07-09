Two Americans deny direct involvement in killing of Haiti president and claim to be translators for hit squad
The two Americans who were arrested in connection with the assassination of Haiti ’s President Jovenel Moïse have denied they were directly involved in the killing – instead claiming to act as translators for the hit squad, The New York Times reports.
Haiti’s minister of elections and inter-party relations, Mathias Pierre, previously identified US citizens James Solages, 35, and Joseph Vincent, 55, as the two Americans detained.
This is a developing story
