Danny Makkelie will take charge of England vs Denmark in the semi-finals of Euro 2020.Makkelie will be able to lean on a wealth of experience ahead of the semi-final at Wembley Stadium on Wednesday evening.Makkelie has officiated 180 games in the Dutch Eredivisie since his debut in 2009.While the 38-year-old is comfortable on the big stage too, having taken charge of Champions League matches since 2014 and Europa League matches two years before that.LIVE: Follow live coverage of England vs DenmarkHis most recent high-profile match was the first leg of the Champions League semi-final between Chelsea and Real Madrid...