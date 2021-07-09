Cancel
Justin Fields taking page out of Tiger's playbook

By Staff Reports
The Clemson Insider
 9 days ago

It looks like former Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields is taking a page out of Deshaun Watson’s playbook.

The rookie, who is looking to take over the starting role for the Chicago Bears, was seen working out ahead of camp with the Texan’s quarterback on Thursday.

In his last season with the Buckeyes, Fields led his team to the national championship against the Alabama Crimson Tide. Despite coming up short in the final, Fields was drafted eleventh overall in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, one pick before Watson was taken in 2017.

