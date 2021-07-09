Random: "Of Course You Know What A Heart Is!": Nintendo Pokes Fun At Skyward Sword's Shortcomings

The new Nintendo Switch model is real, officially revealed in an announcement this morning by Nintendo, but it's not the "Nintendo Switch Pro" or "Super Nintendo Switch" like some folks had been calling it previously. The name isn't the only thing significantly different from previous reports and reports. The Nintendo Switch (OLED model) notably features a 7-inch OLED screen, wide adjustable stand, a dock with a wired LAN port, and 64GB of internal storage. It seemingly does not feature, however, the rumored internal upgrades that had been reported to allow it to be a 4K-capable, slightly more powerful model. And the reaction to the bigger screen without any significant improvements to the hardware beyond is mixed at best.