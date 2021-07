Even though Apple devotes a lot of resources towards bolstering iPhone security, every so often a bizarre bug emerges out of nowhere. The most recent example was unearthed by security researcher Carl Schou a few weeks ago. Posting on Twitter, Schou relayed how something funky happened to his iPhone when he connected to a WiFi network named “%p%s%s%s%s%n”. Upon doing so, the WiFi on his iPhone stopped working and couldn’t be restored. Beyond WiFi connectivity issues, Schou noticed that other network-oriented activities like AirDrop stopped working as well. Today’s Top Deal AirPods Pro are finally back in stock… at the lowest price since...