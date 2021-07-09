Cancel
Lone Tree, IA

Lion Baseball End Regular Season Downing Falcons, Falling to Comets

By Cole Cook
kciiradio.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Lone Tree baseball team concluded the regular season this week by splitting a pair of games on Tuesday and Wednesday. The Lions defeated Louisa-Muscatine on Tuesday in a suspended game by a 9-1 final to finish conference play with a 7-9 mark. The offense peppered nine hits led by Mathew Hemsted going 2-for-4 with five RBI and Tyler Bell knocked in three. Cade Patterson and Cade Shield also recorded a pair of knocks. Adam Knock got the win tossing four frames without giving up a run and surrendering two hits. They turned around the next day and fell to West Liberty 15-3.

