Lion Baseball End Regular Season Downing Falcons, Falling to Comets

The Lone Tree baseball team concluded the regular season this week by splitting a pair of games on Tuesday and Wednesday. The Lions defeated Louisa-Muscatine on Tuesday in a suspended game by a 9-1 final to finish conference play with a 7-9 mark. The offense peppered nine hits led by Mathew Hemsted going 2-for-4 with five RBI and Tyler Bell knocked in three. Cade Patterson and Cade Shield also recorded a pair of knocks. Adam Knock got the win tossing four frames without giving up a run and surrendering two hits. They turned around the next day and fell to West Liberty 15-3.