Savages Meet Warhawks in Semifinals

By Zach Ulin
kciiradio.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s another familiar foe in the playoffs Friday for the Sigourney Savage softball team as they host North Mahaska in the regional semifinal round of the class 1A tournament. The Savages are 23-7 on the year after a 1-0 win over English Valleys to open the playoffs in Thursday’s regional quarterfinal round. The Savages were led by a spectacular performance from freshman Carly Goodwin in the circle, throwing a compete game one hit shut out to record the victory. At the plate, Sigourney got hits from Josephine Moore, Dani Aller and Macy Fisch. Fisch had the game winning RBI knock in the fourth. The Savages are currently ranked No. 7 in class 1A in the final poll from the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union. They were regular season co-champions of the South Iowa Cedar League with a 15-1 conference mark. Sigourney is hitting .335 as a team, 10th best in class 1A and has a staff ERA of 1.66, ninth in the state. They are led individually by three players hitting over .400 on the year in Carly Goodwin, Kaylee Weber and Josephine Moore. Goodwin is tops on the team at .515, ninth in 1A with 52 hits, sixth most in Iowa. Goodwin also leads the Savages in the circle with a 19-3 overall record and 0.55ERA, second in the state.

Prep softball: Savages shut down postseason rivals

SIGOURNEY — Carly Goodwin opened the postseason with pitching gem for the seventh-ranked Sigourney softball team. Goodwin needed every bit of that sparkling gem to keep the season alive for the Savages. The freshman ace struck out 18 batters, helping Sigourney eliminate South Iowa Cedar League rival English Valleys in a 1-0 Class 1A, Region 5 quarterfinal classic at Schafer Field.
Riverside, IAkciiradio.com

Huskies Shutout Savages, Wildcats in Area Baseball Bouts

A couple non-conference area baseball matchups took place in Riverside on Tuesday with the home Huskies closing out the regular season with a pair of victories. Highland was clipped by Keota 3-2 on Monday, but turned around to beat Sigourney 5-0 and Columbus Community 21-0 yesterday. In the Sigourney game, Chase Schultz was the story on the bump tossing 5 2/3 frames giving up no runs on three hits and striking out 11. Peyton Yeggy hurled the final four outs to preserve the shutout. The offense had 10 hits led by Brenton Bonebrake and Connor Grinstead with two a piece. Logan Bonebrake brought in a pair of runs. Sigourney had four singles and Cade Streigle tossed 3 2/3 innings giving up two runs on five hits and striking out five. The Savages beat Winfield-Mt. Union earlier in the week by a 16-4 final.
Washington, IAkciiradio.com

Demon Baseball Winding Down Regular Season

The playoff opener is still three days away for the Washington baseball team, but they have had a busy last few days of the regular season. On a night where the team honored Wilx Witthoft, Reece Mayer, and Myles Jones for senior night at Dick Sojka Memorial Field, the Demons had a hard time against Oskaloosa (7-21) on Thursday by losing 7-1. A four-run Indian first inning proved to be all they needed to keep the orange and black at arm’s length. The offense scattered five hits with Ethan Patterson and Kole Williams each going 2-for-3. Ethan Zieglowsky tossed five frames on the hill giving up five runs (three earned) on six hits and walking two. Travis Leyden recorded the final six outs surrendering two knocks and two tallies.
Sigourney, IAkciiradio.com

Savages Knock Out Nikes With Late Comeback

The Sigourney baseball team came on late Tuesday to push through the class 1A district semifinals with a come-from-behind win over Burlington Notre Dame 13-7 in Sigourney. Pitching and defense controlled things early with no score until the third when Notre Dame broke through with two, which the Savages answered with a single run in the bottom half. Notre Dame had their big inning in the third, posting a five spot to build a 7-1 lead. With their backs against the wall, the Savages responded with 12 unaswered runs, four in the fifth and a huge eight run sixth that included seven hits, two of them doubles, three walks and a hit batter. Cade Striegle led Sigourney with three hits, all singles, three RBI and a run scored. Josh Mohr, Jake Moore and Cade Molyneux each drove in one. Bo Schmidt recorded the win for Sigourney in relief. The SICL Champion Savages are now 19-5 on the season, Notre Dame wraps up their year at 12-13. Sigourney will play for the class 1A, district nine championship Saturday at New London against the 24-1 and No. 7 ranked Tigers.
Sportskciiradio.com

Goodwin Great as Savages Move to Semis

A pitcher’s duel played out Thursday night at Schafer Field in Sigourney and when the dust cleared, the No. 7 Sigourney Savages were moving on to the regional semifinal round of the class 1A playoffs with a 1-0 victory over English Valleys. Freshman phenom pitcher Carly Goodwin was on her game in the circle from the onset for Sigourney, striking out the first 13 batters in a row that came to the plate for EV. While Goodwin was posting zeros on the scoreboard so was her counterpart Hannah Marsh for the Bears. The first hit and baserunner for either side came with two outs in the bottom of the third when Dani Aller singled to right for Sigourney. In the fourth, the Savages would break through for the game’s only run. Josephine Moore singled with one out, Kaylee Weber bunted the courtesy runner Amiya Smallwood to second and with two outs Macy Fisch delivered a clutch, RBI single to make it 1-0 Sigourney.
Sigourney, IAkciiradio.com

Sigourney Baseball Handles WMU in First Round, Face BND Tonight

While the Sigourney softball team was busy punching their ticket to state, the baseball squad made it an all around solid evening for Savage nation when they took care of business in a first round district game downing Winfield-Mt. Union 11-1. The Savages wasted no time jumping on the Wolves...
Sportsj-hawks.com

Softball Falls to Valley in Regional Semifinal

The Urbandale Softball Team lost to Valley 3-0 on a Regional Semifinal on Monday night to close out the season. The J-Hawks finished the 2021 season with an 18-23 record. Matthew Putney's Photo Gallery from Monday evening can be found here: July 12 Softball at Valley.
New Ulm, MNGretna Guide & News

Cougars make semifinal

NEW ULM, MN — Peitzmeier Demolition traveled to Minnesota for the Upper Midwest Classic, where they lost 12-1 in the semifinal against New Ulm. “All in all, it was a pretty good weekend of baseball for us,” Peitzmeier Demolition coach Jim Hempel said. “We had a couple games that got away from us there, but we got some really good […]
Baseballkciiradio.com

Huskies Upset in Postseason Opener

The Highland Huskie baseball team saw their playoff run come to an ubrupt end as they were upset in the opening round of the 1A district tournament by North Cedar 4-1. The Huskies entered play with a 16-8 overall record, 13-3 runners up in the Southeast Iowa Superconference while the Knights had just one win in 20 tries on the season but it was North Cedar that controlled things most of the night. North Cedar pushed across a pair of runs in the first to take an early lead as Highland starter Connor Grinstead loaded the bases allowing a walk, single and a hit batter. Joe Condon drew a bases loaded walk to get the Knights on the board and Gage Walshire came home on a passed ball. Things continued at 2-0 until the fourth when the Knights doubled their lead as the first two of the frame reached on a single and a Highland error. Tyler Jackson delivered a two RBI single for North Cedar through a drawn in infield to make it 4-0. The Huskies put together a rally in the seventh, seeing the first three in the inning reach to bring the tying run to the plate and chase North Cedar starter Taden Lange from the game. Reliever Bill Condon came in and retired the next three on a punch out and two ground balls to secure the save and the win.
Sigourney, IAOttumwa Courier

Prep softball: Savages advance to state

SIGOURNEY – Kaylee Weber's two-run homer in the very first inning set the tone for a breakout night in the postseason for the seventh-ranked Sigourney Savages. After scoring just two runs in 17 innings through the first two rounds of regional tournament play, Sigourney never looked back after scoring twice in the very first inning of Monday night's 6-3 win over South Iowa Cedar League rival Belle Plaine. The Savages advanced to the Class 1A state softball tournament for the first time since 2017 and will open play at the Harlan and Hazel Rogers Sports Complex next Monday in Fort Dodge.
Sigourney, IAkciiradio.com

Sigourney Softball Team Heads to State

The Sigourney High School softball team is heading to state for the first time since 2017. After a 6-3 win over Belle Plaine Monday in the regional finals, the Savages have claimed the fifth seed in the class 1A bracket. They will face off against fourth seeded Southeast Warren Warhawks in the state quarterfinals Monday at 11:30 a.m. at Iowa Central Field on the Harlan Rodgers Sports Complex in Fort Dodge. KCII will be broadcasting live at the game starting with the pregame show at 11.
Sportsmoorecountyjournal.net

Dumas Savages Continue Trek Toward National Championship

The Dumas Savages 12U fast-pitch softball team continued thier winning streak at the USSSA nationals on Thursday. Star Cortes pitched 6 innings with 11 strikeouts and threw a perfect game on Thursday. The Savages won 2-0 over Colorado Diamonds. Then they beat the Hiawatha Fireballs 7-0 in the second pool play game and won game 3 against the Oklahoma Phillies 13-1.
Soccerkciiradio.com

Four Golden Hawks Named to Girls Academic All-State Soccer Teams

Four members of the Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk girls soccer program, were rewarded for their work this spring on the pitch and in the classroom, being named to girls academic all-state teams by the Iowa High School Soccer Coaches Association. Esther Hughes was a first team all-state pick at forward. She...
College Sportssportsgamblingpodcast.com

Louisiana Monroe Warhawks Season Preview | The College Football Experience (Ep. 720)

The College Football Experience (@TCEonSGPN) on the Sports Gambling Podcast Network continues its 130 college football team season preview with the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks. Pick Dundee aka (@TheColbyD) and Patty C (@PattyC831) preview the ULM roster and project just how they think the Warhawks will do in 2021. Is Terry Bowden the perfect hire for ULM? How long will it take for Rich Rodriguez to get the ULM offense rolling? Is Rhett Rodriguez the answer at QB? Will the Warhawks defense be able to stop anyone? What should we expect from year one in the Bowden era? We talk it all on this special Louisiana Monroe Warhawks edition of The College Football Experience.
Belmond, IAGlobe Gazette

Quick at-bats cost Warhawks in regional quarters

It hit line drives. It was clean defensively. Its pitcher got out of big jams. About everything that has gone right for the West Fork softball team for most of the season went right again Wednesday night. Just not on the scoreboard. Belmond-Klemme roped more hits and were patient at...
Sportskciiradio.com

JET Physical Therapy Athlete of the Week

This week’s JET Physical Therapy Athlete of the Week is Sigourney baseball player Cade Streigle. The junior has a .403 BA, 36 RBI, and a 1.87 ERA on the mound for a Savage team that is headed to the district title game. Congrats Cade!
Washington, IAkciiradio.com

Demons Drop Two to Close Regular Season

The regular season wrapped up on Monday and Tuesday for the Washington baseball team with a pair of non-conference games and the Demons fell in both contests. On Monday they traveled to Pella to face the Dutch (19-15) and was on the short end of a 4-1 affair. Tied 1-1 in the sixth, the Dutch plated three to put the night to bed. Four pitchers saw action for the orange and black with Kole Williams tossing two frames giving up three runs (one earned) on five hits and Zeke Slagel recorded six outs surrendering one earned run on one knock. Lucas Kroll and Ethan Patterson returned on the bump from injury and both tossed one scoreless inning. The offense struggled for two hits with Reece Mayer having a single and Ethan Zieglowsky recording a double. Williams had the lone Demon RBI. The next night they entertained Solon (27-11) and the Spartans emerged on top 5-1. Solon had five hits with Blake Timmons going 3-for-3 and two RBI.
New London, IAkilj.com

Prep Baseball: New London Focused, Ready For Savages

New London — The No. 7 ranked New London Tiger baseball team has their eyes on the prize in lieu of their matchup with Sigourney tonight. The Tigers are just two games from the state tournament and can take the step into substate play with a win this evening against the Savages.

