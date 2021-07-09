Cancel
Video Games

Death Stranding Director's Cut launches September 24th

By Alex Atkin
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring PlayStation’s recent State of Play, it was unveiled that Death Stranding Director’s Cut will launch onto the PlayStation 5 on September 24th 2021. After being unveiled during Summer Game Fest, PlayStation revealed yesterday that the Director’s Cut will include “a ton of new content and enhanced gameplay features.” These include new weapons, equipment, vehicles, and battles, which were shown off in the pre-order trailer.

