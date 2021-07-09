Guided tours of the Minnesota Capitol to resume Monday after COVID-19 closure

ST. PAUL — Minnesotans will again be able to take guided tours of the state Capitol starting Monday, July 12, the Minnesota Historical Society announced Friday, July 9. The free outings are set to resume with limited hours Monday through Friday after the Capitol building closed for more than a year due to concerns about COVID-19. Tours are set to run on the hour between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. and last about 45 minutes.