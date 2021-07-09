IBM to Acquire BoxBoat for Kubernetes, DevOps Solutions and Services

Partner Brings Zero Trust, Identity-Defined Security To Anexinet’s Award-Winning Digital Transformation Services. Anexinet Corporation, a leading provider of digital business solutions, today announced the company has partnered with Ping Identity. The partnership will combine Ping Identity’s centralized Identity Access Management (IAM) with Anexinet’s cybersecurity assessments to help customers secure their data through multi-factor authentication, single sign-on, access management, intelligent API security, directory, and data governance capabilities. For more information on zero trust identity cybersecurity, read Anexinet’s blog, “Zero Trust Has Become The Ethos Of Cybersecurity,” https://bit.ly/36CwQzC, or listen to our podcast, “Securing Identities With Ping,” https://bit.ly/36AJXl0.
Comments / 0