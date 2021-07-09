Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Verona, VA

How to fight having a credit limit lowered

NBC12
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVERONA, Va. (WHSV) - The Rudd family, has been traveling from Dumfries, Virginia every year for the past 12 summers to their summer vacation destination, Shenandoah Valley Campground. “I just looked online and I found it and we fell in love with it and we’ve been coming here ever since,” Robin Rudd said. Ever since their 15th wedding anniversary, Robin and her husband Joe have traveled to Verona even later taking their kids. “When the kids were younger they’d be gone for hours we didn’t know where they were at, but they were in the campground someplace,” Joe said. But years later one member of the family has been gone for months. Their son Matthew is stationed as a Marine in central Africa and was not expecting to come back home until the end of this year. “Our thought process was we can’t see each other until I get back,” Matthew said. " Then it just happened to work out where everything kinda aligned and I was able to take leave.” Taking advantage of his time off Matthew and his sister who is a senior at James Madison University, planned to surprise their parents back in the Shenandoah Valley. “I’m bad at keeping secrets I was worried I was accidently going to slip up when we were talking about it,when I would talk to my parents and go home or something.”

www.nbc12.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Verona, VA
State
Virginia State
City
Dumfries, VA
Local
Virginia Business
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#James Madison University#Marine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Personal Finance
Related
Texas StatePosted by
NBC News

Two more Texas Democrats test positive for Covid-19

Two more Texas Democrats who fled to Washington in an attempt to block passage of Republican-sponsored voter restrictions have tested positive for Covid-19, the state House Democratic Caucus said Sunday. The number of positive cases in the state House delegation is now five. Three were reported Saturday. State Rep. Trey...
TennisNBC News

Teen tennis star Coco Gauff tests positive for Covid, will sit out Tokyo Olympics

Tennis player Coco Gauff has tested positive for Covid-19 and will not compete in the Tokyo Olympics, where she had been expected to lead Team USA. Gauff, 17, announced the news Sunday on social media, where she wished the rest of the team luck on the international stage. It would have been Gauff's first Olympic appearance after notable appearances in Grand Slam tournaments over the past few years.
MoviesNBC News

Spike Lee mistakenly announces Palme d'Or winner early at a Cannes festival full of surprises

Spike Lee jumped the gun on Saturday, announcing Palme d'Or winner "Titane" before the other prizes at the Cannes Film Festival awards. The unplanned goof could have robbed the awards of their usual suspense, but instead created a thrillingly unpredictable energy as presenters and attendees alike tried to imagine how to get the train back on track and what the jury president might do next — while holding their breath for the festival's second-ever female Palme d'Or winner to accept her prize.

Comments / 0

Community Policy