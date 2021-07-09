How to fight having a credit limit lowered

VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - The Rudd family, has been traveling from Dumfries, Virginia every year for the past 12 summers to their summer vacation destination, Shenandoah Valley Campground. “I just looked online and I found it and we fell in love with it and we’ve been coming here ever since,” Robin Rudd said. Ever since their 15th wedding anniversary, Robin and her husband Joe have traveled to Verona even later taking their kids. “When the kids were younger they’d be gone for hours we didn’t know where they were at, but they were in the campground someplace,” Joe said. But years later one member of the family has been gone for months. Their son Matthew is stationed as a Marine in central Africa and was not expecting to come back home until the end of this year. “Our thought process was we can’t see each other until I get back,” Matthew said. " Then it just happened to work out where everything kinda aligned and I was able to take leave.” Taking advantage of his time off Matthew and his sister who is a senior at James Madison University, planned to surprise their parents back in the Shenandoah Valley. “I’m bad at keeping secrets I was worried I was accidently going to slip up when we were talking about it,when I would talk to my parents and go home or something.”