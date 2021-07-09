CBRE Arranges $180M Construction Loan for Life Sciences Development in New Haven, Connecticut

NEW HAVEN, CONN. — CBRE has arranged a $180 million construction financing for the development of a life sciences facility at 101 College Street in New Haven. The project will total 525,000 square feet and include office and biomedical lab space. The property is already over 70 percent pre-leased to tenants including BioLabs and Arvinas, which will move its headquarters to the property. Yale University will serve as the anchor tenant, occupying 125,000 square feet of space in the building and three of its 10 floors, according to Yale News.