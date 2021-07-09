Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Connecticut State

CBRE Arranges $180M Construction Loan for Life Sciences Development in New Haven, Connecticut

By Julia Sanders
rebusinessonline.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW HAVEN, CONN. — CBRE has arranged a $180 million construction financing for the development of a life sciences facility at 101 College Street in New Haven. The project will total 525,000 square feet and include office and biomedical lab space. The property is already over 70 percent pre-leased to tenants including BioLabs and Arvinas, which will move its headquarters to the property. Yale University will serve as the anchor tenant, occupying 125,000 square feet of space in the building and three of its 10 floors, according to Yale News.

rebusinessonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Haven, CT
New Haven, CT
Industry
New Haven, CT
Real Estate
New Haven, CT
Business
State
Connecticut State
Local
Connecticut Real Estate
Local
Connecticut Industry
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Borden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbre#Construction Loan#Life Science#Conn#Commercial Real Estate#Cbre#Biolabs#Yale University#Yale News#Webster Bank#Alexion Pharmaceuticals#Wu Tsai Institute
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Real Estate
News Break
Construction
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

'It's terrifying': Merkel shaken as flood deaths rise to 188 in Europe

BERCHTESGADEN/BISCHOFSWIESEN, Germany, July 18 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel described the flooding that has devastated parts of Europe as "terrifying" on Sunday after the death toll across the region rose to 188 and a district of Bavaria was battered by the extreme weather. Merkel promised swift financial aid after...
Texas StatePosted by
Fox News

Harris visits Walter Reed for 'routine' doctor appointment days after meeting with infected Texas Democrats

Vice President Kamala Harris is going for what a White House official told Fox News is a "routine doctor's appointment" at Walter Reed Medical Center on Sunday. The visit to the Bethesda, Maryland, hospital comes after she met with Texas Democratic lawmakers on Tuesday. Three of the Democrats had tested positive for coronavirus, with one testing positive Friday night and two others Saturday morning.
Los Angeles County, CAPosted by
The Hill

LA County supervisor defends reimposing mask mandate: 'It's not punishment, it's prevention'

Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis said in an interview on Sunday that a reimposed mask mandate in indoor public spaces is “not punishment,” but “prevention.”. “We still have 4 million people out of 10 million that haven't been vaccinated. And many of them are young people," Solis, a former House lawmaker from California and Labor secretary in the Obama administration, said on ABC’s “This Week.”
GolfPosted by
CNN

Collin Morikawa makes history with Open win after dramatic final round

(CNN) — Collin Morikawa won the Open golf tournament on Sunday, finishing two shots ahead of Jordan Spieth. The 24-year-old came into the final day of the major a shot behind Louis Oosthuizen, but a run of three straight birdies on the back nine helped propel the American past the South African, who had topped the leaderboard over the tournament's previous three days.
CyclingPosted by
CNN

Tadej Pogacar: Slovenian cycling sensation clinches second Tour de France victory

(CNN) — Sunday's processional final Tour de France stage that concluded in Paris confirmed Tadej Pogacar as winner of the race for a second year running. In truth, Pogacar's domination of the 2021 Tour has arguably appeared almost a procession at times, particularly after rivals such as countryman Primoz Roglic and Geraint Thomas both suffered crashes early on in the race.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Former Facebook exec calls on the platform to improve transparency

New York (CNN) — As Covid-19 vaccine-related misinformation continues to spread on Facebook, one of the platform's former executives is calling for the company to focus on transparency. President Joe Biden recently said platforms like Facebook are "killing people" with vaccine misinformation. And Brian Boland, the former vice president of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy