Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Captain Beefheart's Oddball Masterpiece 'Trout Mask Replica' Finally Comes to Streaming

By Brenna Ehrlich
Middletown Press
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of Ahmet Zappa’s favorite memories of Captain Beefheart is the time he called the Zappa household to relate a particularly memorable dream. “The fucking greatest [call] that ever happened to me was when he called and said, ‘Hell-ooooo, is your mo-other there?'” Zappa tells Rolling Stone, imitating Don Van Vliet’s signature warble. “‘Because I had a dream I wanted to tell her about.'”

www.middletownpress.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Groening
Person
Mike Trout
Person
Ahmet Zappa
Person
Frank Zappa
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Streaming Music#Music Streaming#Trout Mask Replica#Magic Band#The Zappa Family Trust#Revenant#Bbc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Music
News Break
Instagram
Related
MusicEDMTunes

ANYMA Delivers Second EP Of The Year ‘Claire’ And It’s a Masterpiece

Techno has been sounding great lately. As the genre becomes more and more popular, the sounds diversify themselves to fit a wider range of people. As of today, melodic techno has become one of the most successful genres out there. And believe me when I say there are few artists who can deliver such a beautiful sound as ANYMA. The New York producer and part of one of the biggest techno acts out there (Tale Of Us) released his second EP of the year today and it’s an absolute masterpiece. Titled ‘Claire’ ANYMA’s latest EP will take its listeners on a journey through the void of melodic techno. If you’re into the more musical sounds of techno, your search is over. ANYMA’s ‘Claire’ is here.
Rock MusicStereogum

Stream Final Gasp’s Awesome New Goth-Punk EP Haunting Whisper

Final Gasp are a Boston band whose members have been in hardcore bands like Antagonize and Wound Man. With Final Gasp, they still play hardcore, but it’s a different kind of hardcore. On their Facebook, Final Gasp describe themselves as “death rock/punk hardcore,” which is about right. The band’s whole style is heavy and eerie and melodic, and there’s a whole lot of goth and metal in it.
MusicNYLON

On 'Sling,' Clairo Is Braver, Wiser, And A True Album Artist

Last September, Clairo covered Carole King. Her take on “You’ve Got a Friend,” pensive and piano-powered, turned out to be a fitting amuse-bouche for Sling, her strong second LP that hues closer to classic singer-songwriter than the indie spirit of her debut Immunity. Inspired by a period of slow, intentional...
MusicMusicRadar.com

Steve Vai plays a stunning guitar solo on Jonah Nilsson's Diamond Ring

"Jonah Nilsson is one of those new breeds of wildly talented musical prodigies," says Steve Vai. So when The Dirty Loops singer / multi-instrumentalist asked the guitarist if he'd contribute a guitar solo to his new solo song Diamond Ring, Vai was happy to. And what a solo it is.
Rock MusicKerrang

Album review: Wavves – Hideaway

On Hideaway, Wavves deliver more of what we’ve come to expect from them over the course of their 13-year career – seductive tunes replete with surf guitars and buoyant melodies – though this time they’ve done so with the help of a sonic wizard in the engineer room. A decade...
MusicAceShowbiz

Karen Black's Forgotten Music Compiled for New Album 'Dreaming of You'

A collection of never-before-released songs recorded by the late 'Five Easy Pieces' songstress has officially been announced, eight years after her passing in 2013. AceShowbiz - Cult actress Karen Black has realised her dream of releasing an album from beyond the grave. A collection of never-released recordings the "Easy Rider"...
Musicmxdwn.com

Tom Petty Shares New Posthumous Music Video for “Angel Dream No. 2”

Tom Petty’s estate has released a new posthumous song and music video for “Angel Dream No. 2,” The acoustic ballad is featured on the reimagined version of their 1996 soundtrack album titled Angel Dream (Songs and Music from the Motion Picture “She’s The One”),. The visually appealing video is directed by Gabriel Tick, produced by Zanita Whittington and animated by Luke Maroldi. Check it out below.
MusicMiddletown Press

Torres Previews New Album 'Thirstier' With Booming Title-Track

Torres has released a new song, “Thirstier,” the title track from her next album, out July 30th on Merge. “Thirstier” is a classic exercise in soft-loud dynamics, with Torres guiding the twinkling, atmospheric verses into explosions of guitars, drums, and, toward the end of the song, some blazing trumpets. “Baby, keep me in your fantasies,” bellows Torres’ Mackenzie Scott, “Baby, even though you live with me/The more I look, the more I see/As long as I’m around I’ll be looking for nerves to hit/The more of you I drink, the thirstier I get.”
CelebritiesPosted by
The US Sun

Who is Biz Markie’s wife Tara?

RAPPER Biz Markie is still alive and receiving round-the-clock medical care, his rep has confirmed after false online rumours he had died. It comes after reports the 57-year-old Just A Friend hitmaker was is "in a hospice with significant brain damage" following a stroke. Who is Biz Markie's wife Tara?
CelebritiesPosted by
The US Sun

What is Biz Markie’s net worth?

BIZ Markie is a hip hop legend who has left a lasting legacy on the music world. Known as the "Clown Prince of Hip Hop," he began his career working as a human beatbox for acts MC Shan and Roxanne Shanté. Who is Biz Markie?. Biz Markie is an American...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Julia Roberts mourns sad loss with heartfelt post

Julia Roberts made a rare and sad statement on Instagram on Wednesday when she posted a photo along with a message which will, no doubt, touch her fans. Just days before, the Pretty Woman actress had posted a happy beach snap with her husband, Danny Moder, to mark their 19th wedding anniversary.
Los Angeles, CAhotnewhiphop.com

Adult Film Star Dahlia Sky Passes Away From "Potential Suicide": Report

The adult film industry is mourning the tragic loss of one of its stars. Dahlia Sky was just a month shy of her 32nd birthday when on June 30, she was found dead inside of her vehicle in Los Angeles. There have been speculative reports regarding her cause of death, but the New York Post claims that police are investigating Sky as a "potential suicide."
Worldgetindianews.com

Tiktok Star Caitlyn Cause Of Death: Australian TikTok star Caitlyn dies at 19, Last & Final Video Explained

A Tik Tok star whose name is Caitlyn Loane has died at the young age of 19. He was an emerging who was getting lots of attention from the public. Her Tik Tok videos were hugely viral on the platform. She spent most of her time on the platform making videos. She had a huge base who adore her so much. Today, this is the saddest news on social media. She had a massive fan following on her social media handles. He was the most inspired and courageous woman. Her death is a big loss to his family. Her fans are in grief after knowing about her sudden death.
CelebritiesPopculture

Jake Adams, Adult Film Actor, Dead at 29

Jake Adams, a veteran adult film star with over 700 credits, was killed in a motorcycle crash on Wednesday. He was 29. The crash happened on the 101 Freeway in Encino, California. Adams' real name was Anthony Estes, according to Complex. The crash involved a motorcycle and another vehicle at...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez Glows In Selfie With Her ‘Coconut’ Emme, 13, After House Hunting With Ben Affleck

Ready for the weekend! J.Lo and her 13-year-old daughter Emme looked so much alike in this sweet new photo as they snuggled up. Jennifer Lopez, 51, posted the cutest photo with her daughter Emme, 13! The This Is Me…Then singer and her daughter looked SO much alike as they posed for the selfie, shared to Jen’s Instagram account on Saturday, July 17. “#WeekendVibes with my coconut,” Jennifer captioned the photo, which has already racked over half a million likes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy