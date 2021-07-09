Captain Beefheart's Oddball Masterpiece 'Trout Mask Replica' Finally Comes to Streaming

Techno has been sounding great lately. As the genre becomes more and more popular, the sounds diversify themselves to fit a wider range of people. As of today, melodic techno has become one of the most successful genres out there. And believe me when I say there are few artists who can deliver such a beautiful sound as ANYMA. The New York producer and part of one of the biggest techno acts out there (Tale Of Us) released his second EP of the year today and it’s an absolute masterpiece. Titled ‘Claire’ ANYMA’s latest EP will take its listeners on a journey through the void of melodic techno. If you’re into the more musical sounds of techno, your search is over. ANYMA’s ‘Claire’ is here.