Disney didn’t offer up Disney+ revenue this time out, which means last week was likely just a one-time distraction. Walt Disney’s Black Widow dropped a harsh (but not unexpected) 67% in weekend two, earning $26.3 million for a new $132 million ten-day cume. Yes, that’s the biggest drop ever for an MCU title, and closer to the likes of Batman v Superman and Man of Steel than Wonder Woman or Black Panther. However, the prior “biggest second-weekend drop” MCU flicks were Spider-Man: Homecoming (from a $117 million launch in 2017) and Ant-Man and the Wasp (from a $76 million debut in 2018). Both dropped 62% on this same weekend but continued to leg out over the summer for decent 2.85x weekend-to-final multipliers.