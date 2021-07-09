Cancel
Olivia Rodrigo Gives Taylor Swift Songwriting Credit on Second 'Sour' Song, 'Deja Vu'

By Jem Aswad
Middletown Press
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOlivia Rodrigo and her main collaborator, songwriter-producer Daniel Nigro, have given Taylor Swift, Jack Antonoff and St. Vincent a songwriting credit on “Deja Vu” — the second song from Rodrigo’s blockbuster debut album “Sour” to receive such a non-collaborative credit, after “1 Step Forward, 3 Steps Back.” The addition to the album’s credits was first noted by Rolling Stone.

