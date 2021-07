Great article from The Chemical Engineer on using LEGO Technic to make a cupcake line. More importantly the objective is to build unique teaching tools. During Covid and lockdown, I’ve been updating the design, using Lego BrickLink Studio software, and rebuilding the cupcake depositor and enrober, as well as constructing the telescope model. These models just need a few more bricks to finish off the mechanical parts, and I am now concentrating on the programming and control circuitry for the depositor. This will involve the use of a Raspberry Pi, some Arduino Nanos and various electronic chips such as motor controllers, PWM devices and sensors to measure the relative position between the depositing head and the cupcake moulds on the conveyor.