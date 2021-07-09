Virginia has given over 9 million COVID-19 vaccines as delta variant surges nationwide

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 682,147 total cases, 530,577 of which are confirmed and 151,570 are probable. There are 11,448 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 9,664 being confirmed and 1,784 being probable. The case numbers are up by 257, and deaths are up by 7 since Thursday.

A total of 7,766,974 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Friday Virginia has given a total of 9,156,183 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 14,058 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Friday, there are 162 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 95 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 257 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

63 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

36 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 714 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 3,048 in the state - that's 23% usage.

57,355 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:



TOTAL CASES NEW CASES TODAY TOTAL HOSPITALIZED NEW IN HOSPITAL TODAY TOTAL DEATHS NEW DEATHS TODAY TOTAL VACCINE DOSES GIVEN VACCINES DOSES REPORTED SINCE YESTERDAY VIRGINIA TOTALS 682,147 257 30,737 31 11,448 7 9,156,183 14,058 ACCOMACK 2,874 2 212 0 46 0 28,648 16 CHESAPEAKE 21,333 16 1043 0 309 1 208,822 402 FRANKLIN 1,141 1 55 0 33 0 6,921 78 GLOUCESTER 2,286 2 68 0 50 0 34,197 30 HAMPTON 10,760 5 455 0 182 0 110,869 203 ISLE OF WIGHT 3,189 3 152 0 70 0 35,838 86 JAMES CITY 4,697 2 168 0 72 0 87,491 295 MATHEWS 604 0 23 0 12 0 9,008 8 NEWPORT NEWS 14,421 12 517 2 239 0 143,383 1,199 NORFOLK 18,091 3 1050 1 273 0 167,590 332 NORTHAMPTON 809 0 81 0 36 0 13,471 18 POQUOSON 903 0 27 0 18 0 12,991 18 PORTSMOUTH 9,236 4 698 1 205 1 67,400 140 SOUTHAMPTON 1,991 0 57 0 57 0 13,543 53 SUFFOLK 8,022 0 475 0 191 0 76,199 315 VIRGINIA BEACH 36,535 9 1,736 2 418 1 404,528 696 WILLIAMSBURG 771 1 29 0 14 0 13,417 11 YORK 3,815 1 86 1 59 0 67,053 81 LOCAL TOTALS 141,478 61 6,932 7 2284 3 1,501,369 3,981

