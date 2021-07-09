Virginia has given over 9 million COVID-19 vaccines as delta variant surges nationwide
The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.
According to their website, there are now 682,147 total cases, 530,577 of which are confirmed and 151,570 are probable. There are 11,448 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 9,664 being confirmed and 1,784 being probable. The case numbers are up by 257, and deaths are up by 7 since Thursday.
A total of 7,766,974 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.
As of Friday Virginia has given a total of 9,156,183 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 14,058 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.
The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Friday, there are 162 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 95 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 257 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.
63 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.
36 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 714 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 3,048 in the state - that's 23% usage.
57,355 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.
Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:
|TOTAL CASES
|NEW CASES TODAY
|TOTAL HOSPITALIZED
|NEW IN HOSPITAL TODAY
|TOTAL DEATHS
|NEW DEATHS TODAY
|TOTAL VACCINE DOSES GIVEN
|VACCINES DOSES REPORTED SINCE YESTERDAY
|VIRGINIA TOTALS
|682,147
|257
|30,737
|31
|11,448
|7
|9,156,183
|14,058
|ACCOMACK
|2,874
|2
|212
|0
|46
|0
|28,648
|16
|CHESAPEAKE
|21,333
|16
|1043
|0
|309
|1
|208,822
|402
|FRANKLIN
|1,141
|1
|55
|0
|33
|0
|6,921
|78
|GLOUCESTER
|2,286
|2
|68
|0
|50
|0
|34,197
|30
|HAMPTON
|10,760
|5
|455
|0
|182
|0
|110,869
|203
|ISLE OF WIGHT
|3,189
|3
|152
|0
|70
|0
|35,838
|86
|JAMES CITY
|4,697
|2
|168
|0
|72
|0
|87,491
|295
|MATHEWS
|604
|0
|23
|0
|12
|0
|9,008
|8
|NEWPORT NEWS
|14,421
|12
|517
|2
|239
|0
|143,383
|1,199
|NORFOLK
|18,091
|3
|1050
|1
|273
|0
|167,590
|332
|NORTHAMPTON
|809
|0
|81
|0
|36
|0
|13,471
|18
|POQUOSON
|903
|0
|27
|0
|18
|0
|12,991
|18
|PORTSMOUTH
|9,236
|4
|698
|1
|205
|1
|67,400
|140
|SOUTHAMPTON
|1,991
|0
|57
|0
|57
|0
|13,543
|53
|SUFFOLK
|8,022
|0
|475
|0
|191
|0
|76,199
|315
|VIRGINIA BEACH
|36,535
|9
|1,736
|2
|418
|1
|404,528
|696
|WILLIAMSBURG
|771
|1
|29
|0
|14
|0
|13,417
|11
|YORK
|3,815
|1
|86
|1
|59
|0
|67,053
|81
|LOCAL TOTALS
|141,478
|61
|6,932
|7
|2284
|3
|1,501,369
|3,981
